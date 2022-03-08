Amherst stuns top-seeded Freeman with barrage of 3-pointers

LINCOLN — The Amherst Broncos shot down the No. 1 seed.

Nailing seven 3-pointers, six in the second half, the Broncos defeated Freeman 53-43 Monday night in the Class C2 state tournament quarterfinals at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The Broncos trailed by one at intermission but had the Falcons on their heels the entire second half and led by as many as 14.

“We made shots,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “That’s what we’re about. When we get to going and we get to clicking, we’re tough.”

Nolan Eloe was the first to get clicking, hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game at 23.

Nolan and Ethan Eloe then hit back-to-back 3-pointers before Tayje Hadwiger hit one. Scout Simmons then opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and a seven-point lead.

“When we get to going and get the crowd really energized, we feed off that and the crowd was amazing,” Rippen said.

The run also showed why Rippen thought all week that Amherst had a chance to knock off the No. 1 seed.

“I thought we were the overall better team to be honest,” he said. “Watching them on film, they had three guys who score the ball for them. We have six, seven, however many guys we put on the court. At any moment, any kid can be our leading scorer, which makes us kind of hard to guard.”

Nolan Eloe led the Broncos with 14 points. Hadwiger followed with 11 and Ethan Eloe finished with 10.

Two players carried the bulk of Freeman’s scoring — Carter Ruse with 16 and Taylan Vetrovsky with 13. Ruse, who averages more than 20 points per game, had six in the second half, all in the fourth quarter when Freeman fought back within eight with a minute and a half remaining. But the Falcons didn’t score again until 10.7 seconds were left on the clock.

“Our defense actually ended up winning us the ballgame. We shut down that Carter Ruse, I don’t think he really scored in that second half,” Rippen said.

Amherst advances to play Grand Island Central Catholic in a rematch of the subdistrict final won by the Crusaders.

The state semifinals rematch is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Devaney Center.