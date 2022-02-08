Amherst’s Reagen Gallaway leads girls’ charge to state

AMHERST — Reagen Gallaway doesn’t look like a grizzled veteran, but the 17-year-old junior at Amherst High School has a long history of success in wrestling.
Officially, she’s 34-0 this year and won the 138-pound championship at the A-4 District meet Saturday at Amherst.
Unofficially, she said she has 53 or 54 wins, and no losses, in her high school career and her tournament championships are “too many to count.” She twice has won the championship at the unsanctioned Nebraska Girls State Wrestling Tournament, but this year will be different. The girls will join the boys at CHI Center-Omaha in a tournament sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
“I remember growing up and sitting in the stands in Omaha, and I’m like, ‘Man, I want to win a state title in Omaha. So now I know I get the chance to do it, so my dream’s coming true,” Gallaway said.
The girls are not divided into classes by the size of their school, which brought an unusual assortment of schools to the district meet at Amherst — Bellevue East, Omaha Westside, Columbus and Grand Island from Class A to wrestle small schools like Amherst and Red Cloud/Blue Hill. The top three wrestlers in each weight class at the district meets earned a trip to state.
Thirteen Hub Territory girls made the grade for state.
Lexington, wrestling in a district in Gothenburg, qualified five. Minden and Amherst qualified three. Others came from Overton and Ansley/Litchfield.
“I’ve been to Omaha probably five or six times watching the guys do it. So now it’s my shot,” Gallaway said. “I’m probably going to cry because as a little girl growing up I just wanted to wrestle in Omaha. Seeing those big lights and wrestling underneath them, it’s going to be amazing. I probably won’t have any words for it.”
It’s been a longtime coming for Gallaway. She’s been wrestling for 11 years, wanting to join her brothers — one a twin — when they went to their wrestling club practices.
“I finally said to my parents, ‘Hey, I want to wrestle,’ so the next practice I showed up in pink swimming shoes. It was my first pair of wrestling shoes, and then after that, I was hooked. I loved it after that. It was so awesome,” Gallaway said.
Having brothers involved in the sport helped. She said they’ve had “living room matches since Day 1.” While there was equality in the living room, the high school ranks had no room for girls, a road block to Gallaway’s dreams.
“When I found out they didn’t sanction it my freshman year I was livid. I was so mad at Nebraska. I was like, ‘Why? We have the numbers,’” she said.
Her sophomore year provided the same disappointment, but she kept training and hoping and grinding. Then the NSAA voted to sanction the sport, and have a state championship tournament, beginning this year
“When I found out I cried. ... They finally passed it and now us girls get to show that girls wrestling is an actual thing. And it’s here to stay in Nebraska,” Gallaway said.
The emotions showed in almost every match at the district meet. The tears flowed. Teammates cheered on teammates. The winners climbed the podium to get their medals. The “heartbreak rounds” snuffed, or at least delayed for a year, many dreams.
But the anxiety level matched and maybe exceeded what the boys will experience this week when they compete at the district meets.
“Oh God, I was so excited. It was awesome,” Gallaway said. “Just being in my hometown, my home school in front of my home crowd. Everyone was cheering me on. I was so excited.”
She wasn’t Amherst’s first qualifier on Saturday.
Michaela Bivainis qualified by placing third in the 107-pound weight class. Bivainis has to avenge a loss to Jasmine Morales of Grand Island from the Amherst Invitational a week earlier. She punched her ticket to state with a first-period pin.
“When she got the pin, oh, I was so excited. I cried. I hugged her mom crying. Then I was, ‘Oh wait, calm down,’ because I have a match coming up. I have to get refocused,” Gallaway said.
Gallaway pinned Ord’s Koryn Kline in the first minute to complete her district championship and set her up for a run for the state title at Omaha.
She said she’s wrestled every other wrestler in her weight class, so there won’t be any surprises. But nothing is assured, either.
“I can’t look past them. I’m just gonna keep my head down, just trust the process, trust my techniques, trust my ability, and hopefully I can get it done,” she said.