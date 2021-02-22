Amherst’s Frank finishes second at state

OMAHA — O’Neill’s Ty Rainforth prevented Amherst’s Quentyn Frank from repeating as a state champion on Saturday.

Rainforth, a three-time medalist, pinned Frank in 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the Class C, 132-pound championship match at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Rainforth improved to 42-1 while Frank finished the year 35-3 with two of the three losses to Rainforth and the third to Class A runner-up Aiden Robertson of Millard South.

Frank was the only Hub Territory wrestler to reach Saturday’s Class B and Class C championship matches.

Four other Hub Territory wrestlers reached the finals of Class B and Class C on Saturday but lost those matches to finish second.

Amherst finished eighth in the Class C team race, scoring 55 points. Central City was the winner with 135, edging Aquinas Catholic, which scored 127.

Two Broncos, besides Frank, came home from the state meet with medals. Riley Gallaway reached the semifinals at 195 pounds but finished fourth, while Drew Bogard finished fifth at 220 pounds.