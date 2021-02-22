Amherst’s Frank finishes second at state

OMAHA — O’Neill’s Ty Rainforth prevented Amherst’s Quentyn Frank from repeating as a state champion on Saturday.
Rainforth, a three-time medalist, pinned Frank in 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the Class C, 132-pound championship match at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
Rainforth improved to 42-1 while Frank finished the year 35-3 with two of the three losses to Rainforth and the third to Class A runner-up Aiden Robertson of Millard South.
Frank was the only Hub Territory wrestler to reach Saturday’s Class B and Class C championship matches.
Four other Hub Territory wrestlers reached the finals of Class B and Class C on Saturday but lost those matches to finish second.
Amherst finished eighth in the Class C team race, scoring 55 points. Central City was the winner with 135, edging Aquinas Catholic, which scored 127.
Two Broncos, besides Frank, came home from the state meet with medals. Riley Gallaway reached the semifinals at 195 pounds but finished fourth, while Drew Bogard finished fifth at 220 pounds.
Kearney Catholic’s Christopher Feldner bounced back from his semifinal loss to claim the third-place medal at 152 pounds. Feldner finished the year 38-5 after beating David City’s Clayton Harris, 4-2.
Two Ravenna wrestlers claimed medals in Class C.
Jesse Drahota (46-7), who lost in the 182-pound quarterfinals, fought his way back to finish third, pinning Homas Vance of Milford in 2:07.
Teammate Payton Reisbeck, a semifinalist at 160 pounds, finished fifth, pinning Steven Menke of Bridgeport in one minute.
Also in Class D, Gibbon’s Jose Escandon finished the year 30-4 after finishing fourth at 113 pounds.
Two Hub Territory wrestlers claimed medals in Class B.
Lexington’s Daven Naylor finished 39-6, placing fourth at 113 pounds, while Minden’s Alex Banuelos wrapped up a 46-6 year with a sixth-place medal at 160 pounds.