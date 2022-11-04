Amherst loses late runs, match to Archbishop Bergan

LINCOLN — The Amherst Broncos were riding high after the first set, but old habits die hard.

“It was tough because we were mentally and emotionally ready and then our nemesis got us,” Amherst head coach Jonie Fader said.

“We got tight and then started playing state. Even when we were ahead it felt like we were coming from behind.”

Archbishop Bergan took the next three, with strong performances late contributing to the 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 win.

The opening set was tight early, reaching a deadlock at 10, before a 6-0 run gave the Broncos all the cushion they needed.

Amherst swung aggressively and made the necessary tough plays to keep the ball alive late.

The second set opened similarly close, with Hannah Herrick providing an early spark. Herrick led the Broncos all the way in the match, posting a team-high 21 kills.

“She’s a competitor, we know she’s always going to play hard and she did,” Fader said. “They tripled her a couple times, we enjoyed having her swing away at the ball and she found some ways to score when the system wasn’t working quite right.”

That helped Amherst jump up to a 19-17 lead, but it couldn’t put the Knights away with the front line led by Kaitlyn Mlnarik tying the match up at 19.

After tying it at 20, all the momentum was on Archbishop Bergan’s side, going up 24-22. Saryn Prickett kept the Broncos alive with one of her 14 kills, but a block by Paige Frickenstein won the set for the Knights.

“Our kids just tightened up, its something we’ve been working on all year and they tightened up when our systems aren’t in place,” Fader said. “They’re good natured kids and they like systems and processes, so when those aren’t working right they got tight and it showed, but I’m proud of them for going four sets and hanging in there.”

The third set was all Archbishop Bergan, who jumped out to a 9-4 run, and extended the lead to as large as eight. Amherst had a late 4-0 run, but the door was slammed shut on a charge led by Mlnarik, and the Knights took the set 25-18.

The fourth set was much tighter, with neither team taking an advantage of more than two in the first part of the match, eventually leading to a 19-19 tie.

There, an impressive backwards set into the far corner put the Knights ahead by one, and a hitting error and Frickenstein spike increased the late advantage to three.

A Herrick spike cut the lead to 22-20, but the Knights rattled off the final three, ending the match on a block attempt that went out of bounds.

The loss is a sour mark on an otherwise successful season for Amherst, but Fader believes moments like these are part of the growing process to come back stronger, particularly in the third place match Saturday against Oakland-Craig.

“We let them feel the agony of defeat and the thrill of victory because those can be motivating things,” Fader said. “We’ll talk to them about that, feel it, and then we’ll learn.”