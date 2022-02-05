Amherst, Loomis advance to FKC Tournament final

MINDEN — Top-seeded Amherst cruised to a 68-33 win over Elm Creek in the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament Friday at Minden.

The win advances the Broncos to tonight’s (Saturday) championship against Loomis, a 61-35 winner over Ansley/Litchfield.

Amherst (17-3), winners of 10 straight, got 20 points and 11 rebounds from Josh Klingelhoefer. Scout Simmons followed with nine points.

Sophomore Drew Harbur came off the bench to lead Elm Creek (11-8) with 12 points. Carter Erickson followed with eight points.

Amherst, the defending conference tournament champion, led 30-15 at halftime.

Loomis’ 1-2 punch of Shay Swanson and Quinn Johnson delivered a knockout blow to Ansley/Litchfield in the second game of the FKC Tournament semifinals.

Swanson led the Wolves (16-3) with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Johnson added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Sam Loy had eight points for the Spartans (13-5) and Calvin Finley netted seven. Ansley/Litchfield’s offense suffered with 27% shooting, including a 2-for-21 mark from outside the 3-point arc.