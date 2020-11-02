Amherst, KCHS, Overton, Pleasanton going to state

HOLDREGE — Amherst’s path to the state volleyball tournament turned into a ski slope.

The Broncos (20-10) stormed to a 25-7, 25-10, 25-14 win over North Platte St. Pat’s in the D1-7 District Final Saturday afternoon at Hastings.

It was even easier than it looked as Amherst rolled out to a 12-0 lead in the first set, an outburst that carried over throughout the match as Amherst led 15-3 in the second set and 15-5 in the third set before polishing off the victory.

“We knew they were young and struggled passing some and if we could serve the way we knew we know how to serve, then they might struggle getting their offense set up,” Amherst coach Jonie Fader said.

Freshman Hannah Herrick played a big part in that game plan as the first server for the Broncos. Herrick had two ace serves as did Rylee McCurdy, who had back-to-back aces in the third set when the Broncos could sense they were going to earn a state tournament berth.

Amherst will play Archbishop Bergan in the first round Thursday afternoon at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena. Amherst will play the second game in the 2 p.m. session. Amherst will be the sixth seed in the Class D1 bracket. Pleasanton, which plays in the first time slot in the 2 p.m. session, is the top seed.