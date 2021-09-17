Amherst improves record to 10-1 despite injuries; volleyball roundup

AMHERST — The Amherst volleyball team answered the bell this week.

Facing two teams with a combined record of 20-2 at gametime, the Broncos never broke stride, beating S-E-M (7-2) in four sets on Tuesday and Alma (13-2) in four sets on Thursday.

The wins were exactly what Amherst coach Jonie Fader wanted to see as the Broncos (10-1) try to fight back through an injury rash that beset them at the start of the season.

“We’re still not all back. We still have a starter who’s out injured. So we’re proud of those young kids for jumping in and playing that spot. ... We started the season with three starters injured, and they’re just slowly trickling back in and so this was a tough week for us.”

Amherst won the first two sets against Alma, 25-20, 25-20. The Broncos led the first set 23-14 and saw the Cardinals win four set points before Amherst claimed the win.

In the second set, Amherst led 16-6 and 23-13 before Alma rallied again, scoring six points while the Broncos needed one to win the set.