Amherst grapplers win their own invite; weekend wrestling highlights

AMHERST — The Amherst Broncos had two individual champions and won the team title Saturday at the Amherst Wrestling Invitational.

The Broncos scored 191 points with Plainview second with 122.5. points. Also from the Hub Territory, S-E-M finished seventh, Shelton 10th, Ansley/Litchfield 12th and Overton 13th.

The Broncos’ Quentyn Frank (19-3) won the 145-pound division, handing Tanner Frahm of Plainview his second loss, 6-1, in the final. Jakob Graham (17-4) won the 174-pound title for Amherst.

Shelton also had two champions — Sebastian Sauceda (16-0) at 106 pounds and Gunner Spotanski (15-5) at 113 pounds.

- Kearney Catholic finished 18th at the two-day Norm Manstedt Invitational at Columbus. The tournament drew 22 teams.

The Stars’ Sam Luther (126) and James Sucha (220) placed seventh in the tournament while Clay Rasmussen (120) and Kade Uelmen (160) placed eighth.