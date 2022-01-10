Amherst grapplers win their own invite; weekend wrestling highlights

AMHERST — The Amherst Broncos had two individual champions and won the team title Saturday at the Amherst Wrestling Invitational.
The Broncos scored 191 points with Plainview second with 122.5. points. Also from the Hub Territory, S-E-M finished seventh, Shelton 10th, Ansley/Litchfield 12th and Overton 13th.
The Broncos’ Quentyn Frank (19-3) won the 145-pound division, handing Tanner Frahm of Plainview his second loss, 6-1, in the final. Jakob Graham (17-4) won the 174-pound title for Amherst.
Shelton also had two champions — Sebastian Sauceda (16-0) at 106 pounds and Gunner Spotanski (15-5) at 113 pounds.
- Kearney Catholic finished 18th at the two-day Norm Manstedt Invitational at Columbus. The tournament drew 22 teams.
The Stars’ Sam Luther (126) and James Sucha (220) placed seventh in the tournament while Clay Rasmussen (120) and Kade Uelmen (160) placed eighth.
- Minden placed fifth and Pleasanton was ninth at the Central City Invitational. Orrin Kuehn of Minden improved to 17-5 while winning the 132-pound class and teammate Evan Smith improved to 19-4 while winning at 152. Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski (22-1) claimed the gold medal at 170 pounds.
- The Kearney Gold junior varsity team won the Franklin Invitational, scoring 200 points. Ellis, Kan., finished second with 183.5 points. Axtell finished seventh, Gibbon eighth, Kearney Blue 11th and Wilcox-Hildreth 16th. Axtell’s Jacob Fox pushed his record to 29-1 while winning at 126 pounds. Teammate Taevon Lavicky (27-3) won at 152 pounds.
- Kearney High won the Gator Invitational on Friday. Lincoln North Star hosted the nine-team meet. Kearney scored 196.5 points with Lincoln Pius X second with 142 points. Archer Heelan (120) and Jackson Lavene (126) won their weight classes with Tavean Miller (106), Perry Swarm (132), Nick Sutton (160) and Tate Kuchera (170) placing second.