Amherst grappler claims 138-pound girls championship in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Amherst’s Reagen Gallaway won all five of her matches by pin to claim the 138-pound championship in the Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational wrestling meet Thursday in Columbus.

Gallaway (21-0) led the Broncos to a seventh-place finish in the team standings. Grand Island won the 38-team, all-class tournament with 117 points followed by Pierce with 110.5. Amherst scored 62 points while Minden finished 12th with 46.5 points.

Also for the Broncos, Michaela Bivais (114 pounds) and Taleah Thomas (126) placed fourth.

For Minden, Savannah Koch (235) placed fourth.

