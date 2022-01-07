Amherst grappler claims 138-pound girls championship in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Amherst’s Reagen Gallaway won all five of her matches by pin to claim the 138-pound championship in the Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational wrestling meet Thursday in Columbus.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Gallaway (21-0) led the Broncos to a seventh-place finish in the team standings. Grand Island won the 38-team, all-class tournament with 117 points followed by Pierce with 110.5. Amherst scored 62 points while Minden finished 12th with 46.5 points.
Also for the Broncos, Michaela Bivais (114 pounds) and Taleah Thomas (126) placed fourth.
For Minden, Savannah Koch (235) placed fourth.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!