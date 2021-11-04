Amherst forces fifth set but falls to Superior at state tournament

LINCOLN — The Amherst High School volleyball team never won a set in its earlier state tournament appearances.
Thursday night at the Class C2 state tournament quarterfinals, the Broncos showed no fear in taking down the power of Superior High School, but after forcing the Wildcats to five sets, the Broncos fell short, 3-2, closing their season.
Superior will advance in the state semifinals, where it will take on top-seeded Oakland-Craig at 1 p.m. today.
The Broncos had a heavy task in defending Superior’s Shayla Meyer. Meyer, an Ole Miss. commit, was not too far from her record of 45 kills in a match but settled for 37.
Amherst head coach Jonie Fader was pleased with the way her Broncos kept fighting against the future Rebel.
“That was a tough loss for us,” Fader said. “We knew that they have the go-to girl in (Shayla ) Meyer being a D1 player, and I thought our kids didn’t back down from her at all.”
It was a flip-flop battle between the two. Superior took Set 1, 25-21. The Broncos had an early lead but let it slip away midway with mental errors.
“We had some mental mistakes in some key moments in the game, and I think that was some turning points for us. But, as far as the game of volleyball goes, we’re super proud with the kids,” Fader said. “They stayed in there and fought. They went five with them and just really played with their heart.”
Amherst came back with the win Set 2, 25-21.
Meyer dominated the third set, scoring 13 kills as the Wildcats took a 25-16 win and regained the lead at 2-1.
Amherst countered with a dominating fourth set and kept the Wildcats on their heels. Amherst led as by as many as 18 points and tied the match at 2-2 after Tenley Hadwiger hit game-winning kill.
“I think sometimes girls tend to back off a little bit instead of keeping with their power and get some of those through the blocks and deflections,” Fader said. “So we’ll continue to work on that. Sometimes I forget that we’re still pretty young, and sometimes those young kids will forget their power is, where it’s at in key moments and what that can do to the other team.”
As intensity kept building for both teams in the fifth set, Superior took control from the beginning and escaped with a 15-7 victory.
“Maybe in that fifth set, a little too much emotion comes in, and you start tensing up, so we’ll continue to work on that,” Fader said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but we are proud of those kids for fighting through.”
Three Amherst players finished in double figures in kills. Hannah Herrick led with 15, Hadwiger picked up 11 and Saryn Prickett had 10. Fader believed Amherst was at its best after Pricket made her return to the lineup when she recovered from a back injury.
“It was good to have Saryn (Prickett) back, and we were thinking this week toward the end of last week that she would be fully recovered, and I thought she zeroed in, came back strong,” Fader said. “She had a back injury, so that could be tough to recover ftom, and I thought she played a very smart game as a hitter. “
Amherst finished the year at 24-7 and will return all but two seniors, Hadwiger and Hannah Adam, on its roster.
“Hannah Adam had some goals, and she accomplished one — she wanted to block a D1 hitter tonight, and she finally got that,” Fader said. “Tenley is a workhorse, and so we appreciate those leaderships things, and we will miss them and their character and their smiling faces.”
For the rest returning Broncos, Fader wants them to remember that thrilling loss as they go into the offseason with hopes of returning to Lincoln.
“It’s so nice to identify with them and tell them to embrace the pain,” Fader said. “Embrace that, and that will motivate us going forward. After that FKC tournament (where the Broncos finished fourth), we saw that, and the kids didn’t lay down tonight. They continue to compete and let that pain help motivate them.”