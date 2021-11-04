Amherst forces fifth set but falls to Superior at state tournament

Amherst came back with the win Set 2, 25-21.

Meyer dominated the third set, scoring 13 kills as the Wildcats took a 25-16 win and regained the lead at 2-1.

Amherst countered with a dominating fourth set and kept the Wildcats on their heels. Amherst led as by as many as 18 points and tied the match at 2-2 after Tenley Hadwiger hit game-winning kill.

“I think sometimes girls tend to back off a little bit instead of keeping with their power and get some of those through the blocks and deflections,” Fader said. “So we’ll continue to work on that. Sometimes I forget that we’re still pretty young, and sometimes those young kids will forget their power is, where it’s at in key moments and what that can do to the other team.”

As intensity kept building for both teams in the fifth set, Superior took control from the beginning and escaped with a 15-7 victory.

“Maybe in that fifth set, a little too much emotion comes in, and you start tensing up, so we’ll continue to work on that,” Fader said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but we are proud of those kids for fighting through.”