Amherst comes away with experience after state tournament loss to Archbishop Bergan

LINCOLN — Amherst had the excitement and the spirit of a state tournament team.

Next time, they hope, they’ll have the experience.

Thursday, the Broncos made their first state tournament appearance since 2005 and they ran into an Archbishop Bergan team that makes the state tournament its playground.

Experience won out as the Knights swept the Broncos 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class D1 quarterfinals.

“Obviously I think that showed today. They’ve got state experience, we don’t have that pressure, and I felt like we just came from behind way too much, and then you’re just trying not to lose instead of playing to win,” Amherst coach Jonie Fader said.

The Broncos fell behind early, trailing 11-4 in the first set. They fought back to get within one, 16-15, but the Eagles scored the next eight points to take a 1-0 lead.

The second set was closer, and tied at 13, but another Bergan run opened a 21-15 lead.

The script didn’t change in the third set.