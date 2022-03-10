Amherst Broncos can’t match Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders’ size, experience

LINCOLN — The burst of 3-pointers, the surge of energy and excitement that carried the Amherst Broncos throughout their basketball season never developed Wednesday afternoon against Grand Island Central Catholic.

And without it, the Broncos’ state title hopes came to an end with 58-47 loss to the Crusaders in the Class C2 state tournament semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The loss was very similar to the team’s meeting two weeks ago in the subdistrict final.

“Their defense is just phenomenal and we knew that coming in. That’s what we struggled with the first time around,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “It’s hard to really prepare kids for the type of defense that they play, and different things, but I thought our kids battled hard, made a couple little runs, but we never got that big run.”

Central Catholic (24-3) never trailed. The Crusaders, who got 21 points from Isaac Herbek and another 19 from Marcus Lowry, took a 10-point lead when Lowry hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter..

Amherst (23-5) hung around, closing the gap to five midway through the third quarter as Tayje Hadwiger, who led the Broncos with 14 points, scored six points in just over a minute, nailing a 3-pointr with 4:19 on the clock to cut the score to 34-27.

“I knew they had a chance to be here after we played them in the subdistrict final,” GICC coach TIno Martinez said. “Then I watched them play their district final live and I knew whoever was going to draw them in the first round was going to be in trouble because they have so many weapons, they run their stuff really well and they share the ball as good as anybody we’ve played.”

But after Hadwiger’s outburst, the Crusaders’ 6-foot-8 center, Gil Jengmer, scored back-to-back baskets with the second a steal near midcourt that led to a thundering dunk.

“Their experience just took over,” Rippen said. “These guys have been down here — Herbek and Lowry and Gil — for … their whole high school careers. State champions last year, state runner-up or whatever the year before, and all that stuff. So their experience just took over.”

Amherst’s Nolan Eloe joined Hadwiger in double figures with 13 points and post player Josh Klingelhoefer scored 12, although half of those came from beyond the 3-point line as Central Catholic ruled the paint.

“They finished through contact. They got some and-ones early and we struggled in the paint early and I thought that was really a big difference,” Rippen said.

Unable to threaten in the paint, Amherst also found it difficult to score from the outside, finishing with just four 3-pointers.

“When you play a team that’s physical on defense and it’s hard to go by guys, it’s hard to open up the 3-point shot. I thought our kids still had open looks that first half — we still had good looks and good shots — we just didn’t hit them,” Rippen said.

Central Catholic advances to play Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the championship at 4 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Amherst will play Norfolk Catholic in the consolation game at 9 a.m. Friday at Lincoln High.