Amherst boys stun Elm Creek with drive for game-winner

Thomsen led the Broncos with 16 points. Two more Broncos saw double figures.

Kalon Rohde, who knocked down a few triples early on in a game, finished with 14 points, and Tayje Hadwiger added 12 points.

For Rippen, it was a collective effort from his team.

“Our kids just fly around and they have no quit,” Rippen said. “We just fought and we have a pretty quick team. We throw Ethan Eloe in there and that kid is just everywhere. Then we got Tayje Hadwiger who is long and we got seniors who are smart ballplayers. And Scout Simmons, I can’t say enough about that kid, who just handles the ball all game. He doesn’t score a ton, but he handles it and does everything for us.”

Miner, who became Elm Creek’s all-time leading scorer, had a strong performance as he led with 19 points.

“Trey Miner is unbelievable,” Rippen said. “He is unbelievably tough. It stinks that someone has to lose tonight because both teams busted their butts and gave everything they had. We’re fortunate and very lucky.”

Carter Erickson had a big night coming off the bench, especially in the second half as he finished with 13 points. Brandon Nuhfer added 10 points and Trent Watkins picked up nine.