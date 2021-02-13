Amherst boys stun Elm Creek with drive for game-winner

ELM CREEK — Just when the Elm Creek boys basketball team was on the verge of upsetting Amherst High School, a half-court pass from Scout Simmons to Tanner Thomsen stunned the Elm Creek crowd.
It was a Bronco miracle.
The Broncos survived with a come-from-behind win, 57-56, and they earned their 20th win of the season.
It took less than 10 seconds for the Broncos to put up seven points. It was all orchestrated by Simmons, who made the key defensive stop, and connected with Ethan Eloe for a corner three. Simmons then picked up a steal after an in-bounce pass to Trey Miner that would result in an eas layup for Thomsen. Just like that, it was a one-point lead for the Broncos.
After Elm Creek’s final timeout, Miner made an unbalanced layup to give Elm Creek back the lead with 6.8 seconds left. The Broncos called their final timeout to draw up the play to close the deal on the Buffs. That game-winning drive was a play the Broncos had worked on but had not put it into action until Friday night.
“My assistants are very knowledgeable about the basketball game and, unfortunately, I might get all the credit, but I thank those guys all the time for this,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “We ran it during practice and drew it up, opened it and executed it, and we had just enough time and it just happened to work.”
Thomsen led the Broncos with 16 points. Two more Broncos saw double figures.
Kalon Rohde, who knocked down a few triples early on in a game, finished with 14 points, and Tayje Hadwiger added 12 points.
For Rippen, it was a collective effort from his team.
“Our kids just fly around and they have no quit,” Rippen said. “We just fought and we have a pretty quick team. We throw Ethan Eloe in there and that kid is just everywhere. Then we got Tayje Hadwiger who is long and we got seniors who are smart ballplayers. And Scout Simmons, I can’t say enough about that kid, who just handles the ball all game. He doesn’t score a ton, but he handles it and does everything for us.”
Miner, who became Elm Creek’s all-time leading scorer, had a strong performance as he led with 19 points.
“Trey Miner is unbelievable,” Rippen said. “He is unbelievably tough. It stinks that someone has to lose tonight because both teams busted their butts and gave everything they had. We’re fortunate and very lucky.”
Carter Erickson had a big night coming off the bench, especially in the second half as he finished with 13 points. Brandon Nuhfer added 10 points and Trent Watkins picked up nine.
The Buffaloes fall to 13-5 on the year. They will conclude their season on the road against HiLine High School next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Amherst will take on Broken Bow on the road.
Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56
Score by Quarters
Amherst13 9 14 21 — 57
Elm Creek18 12 13 13 — 56
Amherst: Tanner Thomsen 16, Kalon Rohde 14, Tayje Hadwiger 12, Scout Simmons 6, Nolan Eloe 5, Cole Vavra 4.
Elm Creek: Trey Miner 19, Carter Erickson 13, Brandon Nuhfer 10, Trent Watkins 9, Beau Knapp 3, Troy Brumels 2.