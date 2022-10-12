Amherst advances to Fort Kearny tournament final

KEARNEY — Amherst emerged victorious in tightly-contested match with S-E-M, winning 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 over the Mustangs.

“This was big because we knew Sumner was going to come out there and compete,” Amherst head coach Jonie Fader said. “For us to play through those tough moments mentally and emotionally was a huge success for us. That was our goa,l win or lose, to play more emotionally mature.”

Fader credited the secondary offense, and changes in the rotation for providing the spark necessary for victory.

Aside from a wire-to-wire 25-13 Amherst victory in Set 1, every set was close into the late portions of the match.

The second set was looking like a comfortable Amherst advantage, with the Broncos (23-4) leading 11-6 and eventually increasing it to 21-16 before S-E-M began a furious rally.

After taking control of the serve, the Mustangs (19-5) tied the game at 22, and kept rolling up to a 24-22 lead. Amherst got a point back, but S-E-M stayed true to the course to complete the comeback for a 25-23 Set 2 win.

“We were battling our old habits in [set 2] and I think they recognized that we don’t want to go back to that old way of playing,” Fader said. “They made choices to respond differently and not let the pressure get to them in those situations.”

In Set 3, the match was tied for much of the early and middle portions, but a 4-0 run after a deadlock at 15 proved to be the separating point for Amherst. This time, there would be no S-E-M comeback as Amherst closed out the set 25-20.

The deciding set saw S-E-M come out firing. The Mustangs took an early 12-5 lead, but Amherst stormed back to tie the match at 15.

Amherst then took control of the game with a 18-16 lead it would not let slip, finishing the win with a 25-22 Set 4 victory.

Serving played a big role in the match for Amherst, with the Broncos winning the battle with 17 aces despite committing 14 service errors.

“It’s always a bummer to lose so many serves but if you have more ace serves than errors you’re going to likely win the game,” Fader said.

Hannah Herrick had six aces in the game, and senior Katy Prickett had five. As a team, S-E-M only had two aces.

Herrick also led the team in kills with 21, and Saryn Prickett followed with 11. Katy Prickett led the team with 34 assists.

For S-E-M, Taryn Arbuthnot led the team with 13 kills and three solo blocks. Katelynn Reiter and Jaycelyn Hoos led the way with 12 and 10 assists, respectively. Sophomore Allie Rohde’s 27 digs was the high mark for either side.

Amherst will duke it out with Overton for the title Thursday at Kearney High. S-E-M takes on Axtell for third-place.