OMAHA— At the start of her freshman season, and her first year going into pole vault Alyssa Onnen set a simple goal for herself — get better form.

Even Onnen, an eternal optimist, wasn't dreaming of a state championship. But on the big stage in Omaha, there was no doubt.

"I thought I was not going to be very good, so we were just going to try to get better this year," Onnen said. "I'm proud of the effort I've put in,"

She worked through injuries his season, and while working techniques like planting and takeoff, things clicked, and soon a state championship was well within the grasp.

Onnen wrapped up the meet in her second jump, being the only vaulter to clear 11 feet. Then, just as she had all season, she upped the ante, first clearing 11-6 and then 12 feet.

"It's all about fun," Kearney Catholic pole vault coach Adam Driver said. "This is what we've been working on, and we get to go for our goal which was a state championship and a shot at the state record."

Next up, she dismantled her previous high of 12-2, aiming for 12-4. After missing the first two, Onnen stepped up to the pressure, making it over the bar as the crowd roared.

The 12-4 was the highest vault in the state this year.

"Those third attempts always scare me a bit," Onnen said. "But we had a great audience to hype me up, and I figured it out,"

Then, just like at districts, Onnen aimed for the state record, hoping to clear 12-9.25. It didn't happen this time, but that just makes Onnen more optimistic for the future.

"I'm ready to get started with summer vault as soon as possible," Onnen said. "I asked my coach if we could vault the week after state. I love it, I live for this and I want to put on a bigger show next year,"

Plans include practicing with other schools, doing street vaults and having choices of multiple other meets to hopefully get up to bigger poles and heights.

Her day wasn't just a success at the vault. In the long jump, Onnen placed second. Like in the vault, she set a personal best. Trumping her previous high of 17-7, Onnen jumped an 18-5, four inches away from first.