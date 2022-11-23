All five starters return for Ravenna girls

RAVENNA — The Ravenna girls fell one game short of the state tournament last year.

With all five starters back from last year’s 20-6 team, the Bluejays have high hopes of making the next step.

“We bring back a lot of experience from the last couple of years and have a chance to have a successful season,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “We need to continue to improve defensively and create depth.”

Four seniors — 5-4 guard Morgan Fiddelke, 5-8 guard Kennedy Hurt, 5-7 guard Tori Sklenar and 5-10 post Claire Coulter — have started for multiple years.

Sklenar averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 steals per game last season. Hurt followed with 11.1 points, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Fiddelke averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

The fifth starter, 5-10 junior Sarah McKeon, averaged 7.4 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game.

Other returning letter winners are 5-8 senior post Aspyn Wick and 5-7 sophomore guard Kassidy Hurt.

“This group has the ability to do a lot of good things as long as they continue to work hard and focus on being consistent in everything that we do,” Maulsby said.

Boys basketball

The Ravenna Bluejays feel confident they will have more success than last year’s 5-17 team even though three starters, including leading scorer Treydan Anderson, have graduated.

“We have a good core of returners, but will need to develop some depth,” said coach James Habe, who enters his eighth year with the Blueajys. “Zach Lewandowski and Gavin Standage return as starters as well as our sixth, seventh and eighth men.

“If we can develop some consistent scorers and play sound defensively we should be a competitive team.”

The Bluejays will also transition from Class C2 to Class D1 and Habe hopes playing a steady diet of bigger schools in the LouPlatte Conference will have the Bluejays “battle tested.” for the postseason.

Lewandowski is a 6-foot-1 guard who averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and earned all-conference honorable mention.

Standage, a 6-4 center, averaged more than five points and five rebounds per game.

The other returning veterans are 5-11 senior guard Josh Abels, 5-9 senior guard Angel Cruz and 6-3 junior forward Kaden Brodersen.

Wrestling

Four returning state qualifiers, led by fourth-place heavyweight Thomas Psota, the Ravenna wrestling team has the foundation for a successful season.

“Our kids understand that there are high expectations this year,” third-year Bluejay coach Trey Rossman said. “We are going to be young this year but we have some terrific upperclassmen leadership.”

Psota, a senior, put together a 43-6 season on his way to the medals stand.

Sophomore Grady Rasmussen (31-17), junior Carter Jasnoch (35-20) and senior Sam King (21-24) joined Psota at state last year and are back for another run.

Also returning are seven other lettermen, all juniors: Maison Schroll, Garrett Wedermeyer, Caden Larsen, Morgan Treffer, Guy Bitz II, Mason Wendt and Theron Cole.

“Overall, our main focus for this year is to simply get better every day,” Rossman said. “A main focus of us is to stack days of progress on top of each other and focusing on self improvement.”