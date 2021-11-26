 Skip to main content
After three one-and-dones at state, Loomis hopes to push through
Shay Swanson

Loomis guard Shay Swanson drives around a defender during last year’s Fort Kearny Conference basketball tournament. Swanson is one of four returning starters for the Wolves who have made three straight state tournament appearances.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

Loomis’ boys have gotten a taste of state tournament play the past three years.

The just haven’t bitten off a state tournament victory.

With four returning starters and four other letter winners back from last year’s 22-5 team, this might be the year.

“We should have a very competitive team. We have a lot of players back from last season. We have a lot of experience and pretty good team speed and athleticism,” seventh-year coach Drew Billeter said.

Returning are senior guards Quinn Johnson and Shay Swanson.

Johnson was the leading scorer in the Hub Territory last year, putting up nearly 25 points per game. Swanson averaged 13 points per game and led the region in steals.

Also back are starters Cristian Blincow, a 6-foot senior, and Clay Meyer, a 6-1 junior.

Other returning lettermen are 5-10 senior Aidan Perry, 5-10 senior Gabe Kimball, 5-11 junior Wes Trompke and 5-10 sophomore Cole Nelson.

Girls Basketball

The Loomis girls qualified for the state tournament last year, but like the boys, didn’t turn the trip into a prolonged stay.

This year’s hopes will be built around three returning starters and four other letter winners and the effort to replace last year’s leading scorer/rebounder Alexis Billeter, who averaged a double-double every game.

“Loomis girls should once again be competitive in the always tough (Fort Kearny Conference),” coach Derek Billeter said. “Replacing Alexis Billeter and Sam Schemper (10 ppg, 8 rpg) will force us to use a lot of kids this year.”

Returning are a pair of three-year starters, Hannah Stewart and Georgia Crandall.

Crandall is a 5-3 senior who has run the Loomis offense and averaged 6.5 points per game last season. Stewart, the team’s perimeter shooting threat, averaged nearly nine points and five rebounds per game last season.

Jersie Hermanson, a 5-6 junior, is the third returning starter, playing a forward spot for the 14-12 Wolves.

Other returning letter winners are 5-10 junior Sabrina Schemper, 5-6 sophomore Brooklyn Wiese, 5-6 sophomore Carly Stewart and 5-8 sophomore Cloe Anderson.

“We should be able to play 8-10 kids regularly,” coach Billeter said.

Wrestling

The Loomis/Bertrand WolfKings will be a young squad this year with no seniors and only a couple of juniors on the roster.

That opens the door for underclassmen to make their mark this year.

