After three one-and-dones at state, Loomis hopes to push through

Loomis’ boys have gotten a taste of state tournament play the past three years.

The just haven’t bitten off a state tournament victory.

With four returning starters and four other letter winners back from last year’s 22-5 team, this might be the year.

“We should have a very competitive team. We have a lot of players back from last season. We have a lot of experience and pretty good team speed and athleticism,” seventh-year coach Drew Billeter said.

Returning are senior guards Quinn Johnson and Shay Swanson.

Johnson was the leading scorer in the Hub Territory last year, putting up nearly 25 points per game. Swanson averaged 13 points per game and led the region in steals.

Also back are starters Cristian Blincow, a 6-foot senior, and Clay Meyer, a 6-1 junior.

Other returning lettermen are 5-10 senior Aidan Perry, 5-10 senior Gabe Kimball, 5-11 junior Wes Trompke and 5-10 sophomore Cole Nelson.

Girls Basketball

The Loomis girls qualified for the state tournament last year, but like the boys, didn’t turn the trip into a prolonged stay.