After four finals losses, Overton beats S-E-M to claim FKC crown

“There’s a lot of positives to this. It was nice to come out and see them keep that momentum throughout the entire three sets,” coach Ryan said.

The Mustangs (20-5) had a brief flicker of hope in the second set. Trailing 15-11 they quickly tied the game with an O’Neill kill and three straight aces by Abbie Rohde, the last of which included an alignment error by the Eagles.

But four of the next five points were kills by JoLee Ryan and Overton was back on top.

It was frustrating ending for the Mustangs, who will have another chance at the Eagles as both are in the same subdistrict.

“Give credit to Overton. ... They did exactly what we did to Amherst last night. They placed their serves, got us out of system and we simply fell apart,” S-E-M coach Tammy Kenton said. “We didn’t do what they know they can do and, honestly, that has a lot to do with how good Overton is, also. We let them intimidate us.”

Overton’s players have known that feeling, losing the last four FKC title games to an excellent and intimidating Pleasanton team.

While no one on the Eagles’ roster experienced all four of those losses, they’ve grown up watching those defeats even if they weren’t playing or part of the program as student managers.