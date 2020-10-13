Adverse Conditions: Elm Creek overpowers depleted Axtell in FKC tourney

PLEASANTON — Axtell, short four players from its rotation and playing for the first time since Sept. 25 was no match Monday night for Elm Creek.

In the battle of fourth and fifth seeds in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament, the Buffs rolled to a 25-14, 25-8 win in the quarterfinals at Pleasanton.

“I know they’re down some girls right now with everything that’s going on and they’re not a full squad,” Elm Creek coach Brandi McCarter said. “We aren’t quite a full squad, but we’re not down as many girls as they are. My heart goes out to them. I pray that they get healthy and get back on the court before the end of the season.”

Axtell coach Brad Nelson said he’s never before put a team on the court as decimated by illness or injury. The result was a team that seldom mounted a threatening offensive attack. The Wildcats (14-6) had two kills in the first set and three in the second.

“We just weren’t competitive tonight. We came out and it looked like we were beat before we took the court,” Nelson said. “Some of that is new people in new spots but we didn’t pass well enough to stay in the game. ... We knew going into the season that was possibly going to happen, so I thought we were prepared but I guess I didn’t prepare them well enough as a coach.”