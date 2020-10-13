Adverse Conditions: Elm Creek overpowers depleted Axtell in FKC tourney

PLEASANTON — Axtell, short four players from its rotation and playing for the first time since Sept. 25 was no match Monday night for Elm Creek.
In the battle of fourth and fifth seeds in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament, the Buffs rolled to a 25-14, 25-8 win in the quarterfinals at Pleasanton.
“I know they’re down some girls right now with everything that’s going on and they’re not a full squad,” Elm Creek coach Brandi McCarter said. “We aren’t quite a full squad, but we’re not down as many girls as they are. My heart goes out to them. I pray that they get healthy and get back on the court before the end of the season.”
Axtell coach Brad Nelson said he’s never before put a team on the court as decimated by illness or injury. The result was a team that seldom mounted a threatening offensive attack. The Wildcats (14-6) had two kills in the first set and three in the second.
“We just weren’t competitive tonight. We came out and it looked like we were beat before we took the court,” Nelson said. “Some of that is new people in new spots but we didn’t pass well enough to stay in the game. ... We knew going into the season that was possibly going to happen, so I thought we were prepared but I guess I didn’t prepare them well enough as a coach.”
Elm Creek (16-6) dominated the match with a strong serve that resulted in eight aces, four by Whitney Bauer and two by Morgan Sindt.
At the net, the Buffs produced 17 kills, six by Ashley Brown and four by Maci McCarter.
“We’ve been working a lot on defense and a lot on serving and blocking ... controlling what we can control on our side of the net,” coach McCarter said. “We’re not big but we can serve aggressively, we can play good defense and we have to block. That’s what we’ve been doing.”
Elm Creek’s victory advances the Buffs to tonight’s semifinals at Kearney Catholic against top-seeded Pleasanton. Pleasanton advanced with a straight-set win over Ansley/Litchfield.
The Elm Creek-Pleasanton match will follow the Overton-Amherst semifinal.
In other FKC matches Monday:
--Haley Fleischman scored 13 kills, three ace serves and two blocks to lead second-seeded Overton to a 25-13, 25-12 win over Hi-Line. Rachel Ecklund had seven kills. Ansley Williams had five kills for Hi-Line.
-- Third-seeded Amherst took down Loomis 25-14, 25-5. Samantha Schemper had four of Loomis’ nine total kills.
n Hi-Line fought its way out of the bunny bracket with a 25-22, 25-12 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Ansley Williams had six kills and two blocks for Hi-Line. For the Falcons, Natalie Billington had seven kills and three ace serves.
-- Chelsea Fisher shredded Ansley/Litchfield with 13 kills as Pleasanton rolled to a 25-14, 25-17 win over the Spartans. Katy Lindner added 11 kills and Belle Paitz had a team-high three ace serves.
@HubSports_Buck
.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!