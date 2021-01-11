Adams Central ends Pleasanton girls’ 40-game win streak

BROKEN BOW — Pleasanton girls’ 40-game win streak came to an end Saturday with a 48-46 loss to Class C1 No. 9 Adams Central at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Broken Bow.

The Bulldogs trailed most of the game but rallied in the fourth quarter, erasing a nine-point deficit to tie the game with 42 seconds left. Rachel Goodon’s basket with less than 20 seconds to play gave the Patriots the lead.

Pleasanton had a chance to tie it from the free-throw line with 1.8 seconds left but missed the first then intentionally missed the second. Libby Trausch led the Patriots with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Kaci Pierce led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Chelsea Fisher added 13. Fischer and Pierce grabbed nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

Pleasanton’s last loss was in the state tournament semifinals in 2019.

In other games around the Hub Territory:

GIRLS

Overton left Maxwell in the dust, leading 33-4 at halftime and winning 62-21. Eleven Eagles scored in the game with Rachel Ecklund putting 19 points on the board. Paetyn Florell grabbed 10 rebounds and scored nine points.

Loomis held off a rallying Arapahoe to win 57-53 after leading 44-31 going into the fourth quarter. Alexis Billeter led the Wolves with 21 points and Georgia Crandall and Hanna Stewart chipped in nine. Hope Koller led the Warriors with 18 points, 15 in the second half.

Elm Creek rolled to a 65-35 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Scoring for Elm Creek was not provided. Sarah Jensen scosed 23 for the Falcons.

BOYS

Elm Creek bounced back from Friday’s loss to Loomis to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 80-23. Trey Miner had another big night with 32 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Pleasanton opened a double-digit lead in the second half to beat Twin Loup 49-32. Blake Wilson led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Carter Klein followed with 15.

Loomis’ balanced attack steamrolled Arapahoe 68-36. Aden Lovitt and Clay Meyer led the Wolves with 12 points each. Quinn Johnson chipped in 11 and C. Nelson followed with 10.

Gibbon claimed a 55-45 win over Holdrege with Matthew Weismann pouring in 23 points while Marcus Smith had 14. Adam Shearer led Holdrege with 14 and Jackson Hinrichs finished with 11.

Minden rolled to a 74-32 win over Valentine with Carter Harsin tallying 17 points, Caden Bradley 12 and Seth Hauserman 10.