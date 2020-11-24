2-A-Days: With limited numbers, Wilcox-Hildreth must avoid injuries, illness

The Wilcox-Hildreth girls basketball team enters the season with an eye on the challenges of the day.

The Falcons went 8-15 last year and return three starters. But that’s the list of experienced players.

“Depth and experience are areas of concern,” sixth-year coach Cody Whipkey said. “We feel like we have an athletic group that will develop with some game experience. The determiner of success for us this year will be to develop a sense of competitiveness and confidence to continue to battle in the second half of games.”

And there’s one other concern.

“With a limited number of girls going out, being able to stay healthy will be a critical factor to any success we have,” Whipkey said.

Senior Brooke Quadhamer will set the pace for the Falcons. She averaged 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals per game last season.

Also back are junior McKinley Ritner, who averaged four points and six rebounds per game, and sophomore Sarah Jensen, who averaged eight points and eight rebounds per game.

The Falcons open the season Dec. 3 hosting Hi-Line.

