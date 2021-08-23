2-a-Days: State tourney the goal for rising Shelton team

SHELTON — The Shelton girls have put a bulls-eye on the state tournament.

The Bulldogs haven’t been to the state tournament since 2007, something second-year coach Alie Kropp knows all about.

She was a senior on that team.

“I am looking forward to bringing the program back to what it once was when I was a student-athlete,” she said.

The Bulldogs took a big stride in the right direction last year, winning the Twin Valley Conference and compiling a 20-9 record.

A loss in the subdistrict final to Kenesaw, a team they had beaten twice in the week before the subdistrict, ended the Bulldogs’ state tournament run last year. But with seven starters back, Shelton has plans to take the next step.

“We only lost one senior, so we feel like we have great potential,” Kropp said.

The returning starter list includes All-TVC first-team outside hitter Dru Niemack, a 5-8 junior, who shredded defense with 295 kills last year.

Junior setter MaKenna Willis was a second-team All-TVC selection who was credited with 638 assists and 28 ace serves last year.