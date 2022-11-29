2-a-Days: S-E-M plans to ride fall sports' momentum

SUMNER — S-E-M put together a legendary fall sports season with the football team reaching the state playoff semifinals and the volleyball team advancing to the state tournament quarterfinals.

Winter could be equally as historic.

The same girls, for the most part, will step off the volleyball court and onto the basketball court as the Mustangs hope to improve on last year’s 15-8 record.

“We are excited for this year. We had some girls put in a lot of extra work in the weight room this summer and Coach (Megan) Hunt and I saw some great improvement at camps,” fourth-year head coach John Rohde said.

While the lineup may reflect the volleyball team, there won’t be many similarities from last year’s team. Junior Mikah O’Neill, a 5-9 forward, is the lone returning starter.

O’Neill averaged a double-double last year with 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Other returning letter winners are 5-11 junior Jenna Claflin, 5-10 junior Cayleigyh Jackson, 5-5 sophomore Allie Rohde and 5-6 sophomore Kate Reiter.

“We lost six seniors a year ago so we will be young and have a lot of new faces on the court, but I believe we have the potential to play some good basketball,” Rohde said.

An early priority will be to find the right roles for the new players and to get everyone on the same page.

“I feel even with our young team we will be pretty quick and will want to push the ball every chance we get on offense,” Rohde said. “Defensively, we are going to have to get stronger and trust each other so we can pressure the ball and cause some turnovers, which I think will be a strong point for us.”

Boys basketball

Four starters and half a dozen other lettermen return from last year’s 15-8 S-E-M boys team. However, the team may have to do without senior guard Creyton Line, who was injured late in the football season.

Line averaged 11.2 points per game and earned second-team All-Fort Kearny Conference honors.

Kellen and Noah Eggleston and Joel Guthard showed they can carry much of the load when they’re called upon. Kellen Eggleston, a 6-2 center, averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Noa Eggleston, a 6-1 guard, averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Guthard, a 6-4 post player, averaged more than four points and four rebounds per contest.

Other returning lettermen are junior Ryan Arbuthnot, junior Colt Schroeder, junior Jace Rosentrader and sophomore Cohen ROhde.

Boys wrestling

Five S-e-M wrestlers qualified for the state tournament last year and three of them return to provide the core for a solid team.

Sophomore Clay Scoville (6-23), junior Clark Padrnos (28-13) and sophomore Maddox Jones (30-19) acquired state tournament experience.

Other returning lettermen are sophomore Treu Atkins, junior Navarre Plagmann, senior Spencer Walhoski, sophomore William Beattie, sophomore Adrian McKee, senior Ethan Atkins and sophomore Emanuel Guido.

Girls wrestling

There is a new team at S-E-M as the Mustangs have added a girls wrestling team.

“This is our first year and we are very excited,” coach Crystal Burden said. “We have four wrestlers and they are working on learning moves. They are fast learners and have set their goals high.”

The Mustangs have six meets scheduled before the district tournament, starting with the Crete Invitational on Dec. 10.