2-a-Days: Ravenna gridders have eyes on the postseason

RAVENNA — Football season at Ravenna might run a little longer this year.

The Bluejays have come in under the maximum limit for eight-man teams and are eligible for the playoffs.

Coach Dan Bolling, in his seventh season, returns five starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 4-4 team.

“We bring a good core of starters back, but we need work on our depth across the board,” Bolling said. “We are looking at moving people around to make our team as solid as possible.”

One player who won’t be changing positions is All-Hub Territory quarterback Zach Lewandowski. Last season, as a sophomore, Lewandowski passed for 1,293 yards and accounted for 19 touchdowns.

“Lewandowski had a good sophomore year at quarterback and we are excited to see his growth for his junior season,” Bolling said.

Lewandowski has a number of returning players who will help him with that growth, including senior running back Wil Fiddelke (5-10, 170), senior wide receiver Hunter Douglas (5-9, 170) and senior tight end Trey Anderson (6-3, 185).