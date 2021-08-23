2-a-Days: Ravenna gridders have eyes on the postseason

RAVENNA — Football season at Ravenna might run a little longer this year.
The Bluejays have come in under the maximum limit for eight-man teams and are eligible for the playoffs.
Coach Dan Bolling, in his seventh season, returns five starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 4-4 team.
“We bring a good core of starters back, but we need work on our depth across the board,” Bolling said. “We are looking at moving people around to make our team as solid as possible.”
One player who won’t be changing positions is All-Hub Territory quarterback Zach Lewandowski. Last season, as a sophomore, Lewandowski passed for 1,293 yards and accounted for 19 touchdowns.
“Lewandowski had a good sophomore year at quarterback and we are excited to see his growth for his junior season,” Bolling said.
Lewandowski has a number of returning players who will help him with that growth, including senior running back Wil Fiddelke (5-10, 170), senior wide receiver Hunter Douglas (5-9, 170) and senior tight end Trey Anderson (6-3, 185).
“We should also have a solid core up front with Owen Woodward and Thomas Psota,” Bolling said. “We are also excited to see the growth of some of our young offensive lineman, like Josh Abels, Kaden Brodersen and Chase Rager.
“Owen Woodward and Thomas Psota should anchor the middle of our defense, along with Douglas and Fiddelke on the outside.”
Woodward is a 6-foot, 190-pound senior who had 77 tackles and eight sacks last year. Psota, a 6-3, 270-pound junior, had 30 tackles and a sack.
Volleyball
Graduation took away two key starters from last year’s 12-19 team, and the Bluejays have experienced a major change on the bench.
Madison VanHousen, a Doane graduate who has coached club volleyball, takes over as head coach, inheriting a veteran lineup that includes seven returning starters.
“I am excited to see the girls all gain a bond by working hard every day and keeping themselves accountable,” VanHousen said.
Back are junior outside hitter Kennedy Hurt, last year’s leading hitter.
She will be paired with senior setter Brooklin Cox, junior hitter Tori Sklenar, junior middle hitter Claire Coulter, junior attacker Aspyn Wick, junior setter/right-side hitter Morgyn Fiddelke and junior defensive specialist Kaia Johnson.