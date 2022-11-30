2-a-Days: Pleasanton girls return experienced backcourt from team that finished third in the FKC

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton girls basketball team’s streak of state tournament appearances came to an end last year, but the Bulldogs didn’t fall off the map.

They put together an 18-win season and finished third in the Fort Kearny Conference.

Three starters return for coach Jordan Arensdorf, who picked up his 100th victory at Pleasanton last year.

“I look forward to seeing what this team can accomplish this year,” Arensdorf said. “We will be young, but do bring back an experienced backcourt that should be one of the better backcourts in the conference.”

That backcourt includes:

— Senior Regan Weisdorfer, 5-7, a three-year starter who averaged 10.3 points and 2.6 assists per game last year while earning all-conference and all-state honorable mention last year.

— Junior Natalie Rasmussen, 5-6, who averaged 10 points, four rebounds and two assists per game and earned all-state honorable mention.

— Junior Jaycee Flood, 5-6, who averaged 4.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Other returning letter winners are 5-7 sophomore guard/forward Cassidee Paitz and 5-7 junior forward Lauren Smith.

“We will lack in size and will need to make up for that in other areas on the court. It is vital for us to shoot a high clip from the 3-point line. Shooting will be an area of focus for this team,” Arensdorf said.

Boys basketball

With nine returning letter winners from last year’s 10-14 team, coach Bill Giffin has reason to be optimistic about this year’s Bulldog squad.

“Three starters return, along with several who received meaningful playing time,” Giffin said. “Our goal will be to have intense, consistent effort from game to game. If we do that, we will have a winning record and contend for the top half of the conference.”

The returning starters are seniors Treven Wendt and Blake Wilson and junior Tagget Nelson.

Wendt, a 5-11 guard, averaged 14.5 points, three assists and three steals per game last season.

Wilson, a 6-2 senior post player, netted 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Nilson, a 6-4 post player, provided some height.

Other returning lettermen are 5-10 junior guard Copeland Carstens, 5-9 junior guard Keiser Dixon, 6-1 junior post Kaden Keaschall, sophomore guard Ryelan Kingston, 5-10 sophomore post Weston Loeffelholz and 5-9 sophomore guard Gavin Zwiener.

Giffin is in the second year of his second stint with the Bulldogs. He coached Pleasanton from 2008-11 then coached at Amherst before returning to Pleasanton.

Wrestling

When the Pleasanton Bulldogs won the Arapahoe Invitational last year, it was their first major meet championship in 27 years.

That was only one of the highlights for the Bulldogs, who finished sixth in the final team standings at state, went 6-1 in dual meets and claimed the runner-up trophy at the district meet.

Five Bulldogs, three of them seniors, qualified for the state meet in Omaha with then-freshman Gatlin Krepela (43-4) finishing second in the 113-pound Class D bracket.

Luke Pawloski (26-16) also qualified for state at 182 pounds as a freshman, going 2-2.

Other returning lettermen include junior Jesse Wnberg, junior Keenan Jensen, sophomore Chase Gillming and sophomore Holten Carstens.