2-a-Days: Pleasanton begins rebuilding process

PLEASANTON — Fort Kearny volleyball teams are swimming in optimism, most of which stems from the fact that defending Class D1 state champion Pleasanton has graduated its dream class that has dominated the league for four years by winning four straight Fort Kearny Conference championships.

“It has been quite a ride and we are looking forward to this season to hopefully add to the streaks,” sixth-year coach Shane Nordby said. “Things will not come as easy this season and matches will be closer, but we look to remain competitive.”

The Bulldogs return three starters from last year’s 33-0 team — 6-2 middle blocker Chelsea Fisher, 5-8 setter/outside hitter Taryn Flood and 5-7 junior multi-positional player Regan Weisdorfer.

Fisher scored 231 kills and 61 blocks last year, earning third-team All-FKC honors last year.

Flood had 32 ace serves and Weisdorfer had 25 aces, 324 digs and another third-team All-FKC player.

Other returning letter winners are 5-6 junior setter Shyann Hollingsworth, 5-6 sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Jaycee Flood, 5-7 hitter Sarah Loeffelholz, 5-7 sophomore Lauren Smith and 5-6 sophomore Natalie Rasmussen.