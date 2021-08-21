2-a-Days: Pleasanton begins rebuilding process

PLEASANTON — Fort Kearny volleyball teams are swimming in optimism, most of which stems from the fact that defending Class D1 state champion Pleasanton has graduated its dream class that has dominated the league for four years by winning four straight Fort Kearny Conference championships.
“It has been quite a ride and we are looking forward to this season to hopefully add to the streaks,” sixth-year coach Shane Nordby said. “Things will not come as easy this season and matches will be closer, but we look to remain competitive.”
The Bulldogs return three starters from last year’s 33-0 team — 6-2 middle blocker Chelsea Fisher, 5-8 setter/outside hitter Taryn Flood and 5-7 junior multi-positional player Regan Weisdorfer.
Fisher scored 231 kills and 61 blocks last year, earning third-team All-FKC honors last year.
Flood had 32 ace serves and Weisdorfer had 25 aces, 324 digs and another third-team All-FKC player.
Other returning letter winners are 5-6 junior setter Shyann Hollingsworth, 5-6 sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Jaycee Flood, 5-7 hitter Sarah Loeffelholz, 5-7 sophomore Lauren Smith and 5-6 sophomore Natalie Rasmussen.
“The dynamics of our team will change drastically from last season. We have a couple of key players returning that should help us remain competitive,” Nordby said. “It will be a bit of a rebuilding process and we will rely on our returning players to help develop some of the younger talent on our roster.
“I think we will be a strong defensive team. A lot of our success this season will depend on our ball control ability and our ability to side out effectively.”
Football
At Pleasanton, they believe the football season runs through Halloween and beyond.
During the last 17 years, the Bulldogs have qualified for the postseason 12 times and no one fears this year’s season will end any earlier.
Coach Ricci Westland, going into his 26th year at Pleasanton, brings back six starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 9-2 team.
“We return a great group of guys on both sides of the ball. With their experience, size and power, 2021 looks to be another fun year to be a Bulldog,” he said.
At the top of the list is 5-10, 175-pound junior running back Treven Wendt, who went over the 1,000-yard mark last year and earned second-team Hub Territory All-Region honors.
Joining him in the backfield are last year’s starter Chase Pawloski, a 5-10, 195-pound senior, and Kray Kingston, a 6-1, 180-pound senior.
In the line, 6-4, 305-pound senior Carter Klein and 6-2, 220-pound junior Blake Wilson return. Klein also earned second-team All-Hub Territory honors.