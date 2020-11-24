2-A-Days: Minden hopes experience improves last year’s results

MINDEN — Carter Pratt starts his second season with the Minden boys basketball team with three starters and a total of nine lettermen back from last year’s 7-16 team that finished third in the Southwest Conference Tournament.
But while they’re long on experience, they’re short on height with no player taller than 6-foot-3.
“We look forward to building on Year One,” Pratt said. “Being undersized, we’ll continue to look to push the pace and create scoring opportunities with our defense. This team is hungry to continue to show improvement and will play extremely hard doing so.”
Ben Edgecombe, a 6-1 senior forward, is a three-year starter for the Whippets. He averaged nearly five points and five rebounds per game last year.
Dawson Lockhorn, a 5-9 senior guard, is the top returning scorer, averaging eight points per game.
Dylan Janda, a 6-0 senior guard, returns after averaging 4.8 points per game.
Other returning lettermen are 6-3 senior forward Braden Bates, 6-0 senior guard Ryan Johnson, 5-10 junior guard Cooper Land, 5-10 sophomore guard Carter Harsin, 6-0 sophomore guard Braiden Braithwait and 6-3 sophomore forward Caden Bradley.
Minden opens the season Dec. 3 at Southern Valley.
Girls Basketball
The Minden girls “limped” through a 9-14 season last year in coach Taylor Maulsby’s second season.
Maulsby welcomes back the leading scorer from the last two years, senior guard Sarah Hultquist, who averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game.
Senior guard Abby Rehtus, another returning starter, will help shoulder the load along with eight other returning letterwinners.
“Because of injury and illness last season, some of our younger players gained some valuable varsity game experience which we hope will pay off,” Maulsby said. “It will be crucial for us to stay healthy and continue to improve as the season progresses.”
Other returning letterwinners are Hannah Merrill, a 5-6 senior guard-forward; Bailee Schurmann, a 5-6 senior guard; Payton Weeder, a 5-7 junior forward; Sloane Beck, a 5-8 sophomore guard-forward; Keitan Bienhoff, a 5-4 sophomore guard; Lily Bloomfield, a 5-4 sophomore guard; Priscila Madriz, a 5-6 sophomore guard; and Brennan Bules, a 5-6 sophomore forward.
“We have some great senior leaders who will be vital in helping us develop some of our younger players as well as play big roles for us this season. We should be more athletic than in past years and will hopefully have more depth. My hope is that our team improves throughout the season and is playing our best basketball by our conference and district tournaments,” Maulsby said.
Wrestling
Four returning state qualifiers, as well as a handful of other returning lettermen, give the Minden wrestlers a solid base to build upon this season.
The Whippets lost only three seniors from last year’s team.
Back are junior Evan Smith (120 pounds in 2019), senior Hunter Heath (126), senior Alex Banuelos (152) and sophomore Daulton Kuehn (182), all who qualified for state last year. Banuelos broke through the 40-win barrier last year while Smith and Heath won more than 30 matches.
Others returning for the Whippets are sophomores Kobe Nielson (106), Jon Brais (132) Gavin Lupkes (220) and Nick Bendix (285), juniors Jayson Simpson (113), Jasper Birkestrand (138) and Gage Fies (145) and senior Jordan Cole (195).
