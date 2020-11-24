2-A-Days: Minden hopes experience improves last year’s results

Girls Basketball

The Minden girls “limped” through a 9-14 season last year in coach Taylor Maulsby’s second season.

Maulsby welcomes back the leading scorer from the last two years, senior guard Sarah Hultquist, who averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game.

Senior guard Abby Rehtus, another returning starter, will help shoulder the load along with eight other returning letterwinners.

“Because of injury and illness last season, some of our younger players gained some valuable varsity game experience which we hope will pay off,” Maulsby said. “It will be crucial for us to stay healthy and continue to improve as the season progresses.”

Other returning letterwinners are Hannah Merrill, a 5-6 senior guard-forward; Bailee Schurmann, a 5-6 senior guard; Payton Weeder, a 5-7 junior forward; Sloane Beck, a 5-8 sophomore guard-forward; Keitan Bienhoff, a 5-4 sophomore guard; Lily Bloomfield, a 5-4 sophomore guard; Priscila Madriz, a 5-6 sophomore guard; and Brennan Bules, a 5-6 sophomore forward.