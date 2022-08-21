2-A-days: Loomis needs to fill holes to find success

LOOMIS — The Loomis Wolves went 5-4 in 2021 under first-year coach Tye Spies and are approaching this season with a mix of good and bad.

The good: The Wolves return four two-way starters and another defensive starter.

The bad: The players who graduated leave big holes to fill.

“We will have to establish a new quarterback with Shay Swanson graduating and in the line with the departure of Cristian Blincow,” coach Tye Spies said. “We return a dominant player in Clay Meyer and explosive offensive weapons in Gunnar Hadley and Cale Nelson.”

Meyer, a 6-1, 200-pound senior, can take over a game from his defensive line position, Spies said. He’s also an outstanding athlete and a good blocker.

Hadley, a 6-foot 170-pound senior, had a combined 894 yards rushing and receiving in his junior season. He likely will make the switch to quarterback. He is the fastest player on the team and scored a team-high 12 touchdowns last year.

Other two-way starters returning are juniors Cale Nelson and Zac Rademaker. Nelson will likely be the main target in the passing game, Spies said, while Radmaker anchors the lines from the center and nose guard spots.

Clay Bohr, a 5-10, 150-pound junior, is a returning starter at safety.

Other returning lettermen are senior end Kash Summers, junior lineman Riggin Luedeke and junior end/defensive back Caden Champmen.

“We have some good size coming into high school and look for some young players to make an early impact,” Spies said.

Loomis kicks off the season against defending state champion Kenesaw.

VOLLEYBALL

The Loomis volleyball team quietly collected 14 wins last year while playing in the tough Fort Kearny Conference.

The Wolves graduated leading hitter Hanna Stewart and setter Georgia Crandall but return a solid group that has the goal to climb over the .500 mark.

“We return a lot of experience and I look for our front line to be very strong” coach Carrie Trompke.

The front line includes 5-6 middle blocker Oliva Mattson, 5-8 sophomore middle blocker Autumn Holt and 5-6 sophomore outside hitter Zeigh Booe, all who started last year.

The other returning starter is libber Adeline Larson, a 5-1 senior.

Ready to step in are Senior setter Jersie Hermanson and junior setter Brooklyn Wiess.

“We will have a lot of depth on the bench“ Trompke said.

Cross Country

The Bertrand/Loomis cooperative returns all five runners from last year’s boys team that placed 11th in Class D at the state meet.

Seniors West Trompke, Dashiell Alexander and Chonsey Bieker and sophomores Marcus Hernandez and Carter Horner earned the trip by finishing third in the district. At state, Hernandez led the way, finishing 37th.

“We look for strong performances throughout the season from Wes Trompke, Marcus Hernandez and Carter Horner,” coach Jennifer Kaps said. “We hope to be a contender in the postseason.”

The Bertrand/Loomis girls failed to qualify anyone for state last year but they expect to see improvement this season with the return of senior Torrin Donaldson, juniors Addie Hansen and Libby Kugler and sophomore Ella Brown.

“We have a very determined group of girls who plan to use their experience to their advantage this season” Kaps said.