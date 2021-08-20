2-a-Days: Loomis kicks off season with new football coach

LOOMIS — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive lineman Tye Spies certainly has some size, but the shoes he’s trying to fill are even bigger.

Spies takes over a Loomis program that for the last 39 years was led by Denis Reese.

Reese retired after leading the Wolves to 20 playoff appearances and a run to the state championship game in 1998.

Last year’s team went 8-2, losing in the second round of the playoffs to Sandhills/Thedford.

Four starters are back from last year’s team to help Spies through his first year as a head coach.

The list starts with fullback/defensive end Clay Meyer. A 6-1, 220-pound junior, Spies said Meyer is athletic for his size and will anchor the Wolves’ defense.

Meyer will be joined on the defensive line with August Wick and Christian Blincow, both 6-1, 200-pound seniors who were two-way starters last year.

Loomis’ fourth returning starter is defensive back Gunnar Hadley, a 5-11, 165-pound junior.