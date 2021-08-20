2-a-Days: Loomis kicks off season with new football coach

LOOMIS — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive lineman Tye Spies certainly has some size, but the shoes he’s trying to fill are even bigger.
Spies takes over a Loomis program that for the last 39 years was led by Denis Reese.
Reese retired after leading the Wolves to 20 playoff appearances and a run to the state championship game in 1998.
Last year’s team went 8-2, losing in the second round of the playoffs to Sandhills/Thedford.
Four starters are back from last year’s team to help Spies through his first year as a head coach.
The list starts with fullback/defensive end Clay Meyer. A 6-1, 220-pound junior, Spies said Meyer is athletic for his size and will anchor the Wolves’ defense.
Meyer will be joined on the defensive line with August Wick and Christian Blincow, both 6-1, 200-pound seniors who were two-way starters last year.
Loomis’ fourth returning starter is defensive back Gunnar Hadley, a 5-11, 165-pound junior.
The Wolves also expect to get a boost from the return of quarterback/defensive back Shay Swanson, who sat out all of last year with an injury. Spies said Swanson is a “tremendous” athlete who has fought the injury bug throughout his career. However, in 10 games, he has rushed for 731 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Other lettermen back for Loomis are: Senior running back Aidan Perry (5-9, 145), senior end/defensie back Carter Hadley (5-11, 180), junior back Kellan Brown (5-10, 145) and sophomore back Cale Nelson (5-11, So.)
“I’m looking foward to leading a successful program. Our goal is to improve each week,” Spies said.
Volleyball
A six-game losing streak at the end of the season made things look worse than they actually were for the Loomis volleyball team.
The Wolves finished 8-19, facing only seven teams that had losing records. Another seven times they went against opponents who enjoyed 20-win seasons.
“Last year tested our mental toughness with all the challenges we had to overcome and the girls are ready to compete at a high level,” fourth-year head coach Carrie Trompke said. “I look for us to be a very scrappy team and we will utilize multiple players to get the most out of each rotation.”
Returning starters include 5-9 senior outside hitter Hanna Stewart, 5-2 senior setter Georgia Crandall, 5-1 junior libero Adeline Larson and 5-11 junior middle hitter Olivia Mattson.
Other letterwinners returning are 5-2 senior defensive specialist Shawna Freeman, 5-3 junior setter/right-side hitter Jersie Hermanson and 5-6 sophomore setter Brooklyn Wiese.