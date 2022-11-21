2-a-Days: Loomis boys rebuilding after state runner-up finish

LOOMIS — Loomis made a state championship run last year, falling to North Platte St. Pat’s in the Class D1 state championship game.

Four senior starters triggered that run, leaving 13th-year head coach Drew Billeter looking at a rebuilding project this winter.

“We will be a very young team,” Billeter said. “We have some young players that are returning that will get to take on a new role on the team.”

The lone starter back is 6-foot junior Cale Nelson, who averaged five points per game.

Other lettermen returning lettermen from last year’s 24-5 team are 6-foot senior Wes Trompke, 6-1 senior Gunnar Hadley, 6-1 junior Zac Rademaekr and 5-10 sophomore Tyson Essex.

Trompke saw the most action averaging 3.4 points per game.

“This is a very hard-working team that will improve a lot throughout the season,” Billeter said.

This will be Billeter’s last year as head coach of the Wolves as he will become the superintendent at Southwest High School next year.

Girls Basketball

There’s reason for optimism in the Loomis girls basketball camp.

Even though the only double-figure scorers from last year’s 8-15 team have graduated, three starters return and a handful of other players should add to the Wolves’ strength.

“We have some young athletes who will be getting a lot of playing time,” coach Derek Billeter said. “We will try to speed up the game this year using our players’ strong attributes to be competitive. ... We hope to end our season in the top half of the conference.”

Returning starters are 5-4 senior guard Jersie Hermanson, 5-7 junior guard Brooklyn Wiese and 5-7 junior forward Carly Stewart. Hermanson and Stewart averaged approximately five points per game while Wiese averaged more than three points per game.

The Wolves also return three letterwinners: 5-7 sophomore Zeigh Booe, 5-7 sophomore Autumn Holt and 5-6 junior Chloe Anderson.

In addition, Billeter looks for significant contributions from senior Sadie Maloley and sophomore Jorgia High, who played at Bertrand, and freshman Addison Perry.

Wrestling

Loomis and Bertrand have a cooperative agreement for wrestling. For information on the wrestling team, see the Bertrand capsules.