2-a-days: Lexington returns slew of state wrestling qualifiers

LEXINGTON — The Lexington wrestling team gained plenty of valuable experience last year — experience they hope will result in more victories this year.

The Minutemen qualified four wrestlers for state last year and all four return.

Senior Daven Naylor (36-11) leads the list of returnees. He placed fourth at the state meet as a sophomore.

Other returning state qualifiers are sophomore Daylen Naylor (32-11), sophomore Cesar Cano (15-14) and senior Jackson Konrad (36-15)

Other returning lettermen are sophomore Jayden Thorell, senior Christian Rodriguez, senior Landon Johnson, senior Sebastian Jones and Garrett Kaiser.

Girls wrestling

Lexington had one of the more successful inaugural seasons, qualifying five girls for the state wrestling meet.

Fransisca Walsh, a junior 107-pounder, brought home the fourth-place medal. She finished the year with a 27-4 record.

Other state qualifiers, all of whom are returning, are senior Karen Santoyo (19-16), sophomore Andrea Melendez (14-14), sophomore Sara Anaya (16-15) and junior Elsa Garcia (16-14).

Boys basketball

The Lexington Minutemen have their sights set on a bounce-back season.

With five returning starters and three other lettermen back from last year’s 5-17 team, coach Zach Jones has the pieces to the puzzle.

“We will bring back multiple players with several years of experience. It will be key to establish a defensive identity to create good opportunities on the offensive end,” Jones said. “They are a good group that will improve greatly once they learn how to win.”

Daud Daud, a 5-foot, 9-inch senior guard returns after averaging 20 points per game and shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

Dru Truax, a 6-1 senior guard, averaged nine points per game last year and will be a three-year starter.

Kaden West, a 6-foot senior guard, is another three-year starter. He averaged five points and 2.2 assists per game last season.

Jase Carpenter is a 5-10 senior guard who averaged seven points and two steals per game.

Grayson Strauss, a 6-1 senior guard, is the fifth returning starter after averaging four points and three rebounds per game.

Other returning lettermen are 6-5 senior post player Luis Castellanos and 6-2 junior forward Isaiah Ellingson.

Girls basketball

The Lexington girls put together a 7-16 record last year but graduated four starters including All-Hub Territory guard Sarah Treffer.

Much of the rest of the team graduated as well as only one other letter winner returns.

Marissa Garcia, a 5-6 senior, is the lone returning starter. She averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season. She also started as a sophomore

The other returning letter winner is 5-8 sophomore Hanna Scharff.