2-a-Days: Experienced defense key to Minden’s success

MINDEN — Defense, it is said, wins championships.

The Minden Whippets hope a good defense results in a few more wins.

The Whippets went 3-5 last year but return eight defensive starters to turn things around this season for fifth-year coach Jebb Hatch.

The defensive effort starts up front where end-to-end, where senior Colby Teel (6-3, 175), senior Jasper Birkestrand (5-10, 165), junior Daulton Kuehn (5-11, 230) and senior Caden Bradley (6-3, 235) return.

Also back are linebackers Lucas Epperson (5-5, 160, senior) and Braiden Schroeder (6-1, 190, junior) and defensive backs Gage Fries (6-1, 185, Sr.) and Carter Harsin (5-11, 170, Jr.).

Epperson was the leading tackler last eyar with 75 stops.

In addition, several of the starters are two-way players.

Fries led the offense, rushing for 669 yards in seven games.

And Harsin rushed for 329 yards and passed for 297.

Volleyball

Minden’s girls fought through an 11-22 season in 2020, a learning experience for a number of young players who return this season with hopes of turning those numbers around.