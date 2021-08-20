2-a-Days: Experienced defense key to Minden’s success

MINDEN — Defense, it is said, wins championships.
The Minden Whippets hope a good defense results in a few more wins.
The Whippets went 3-5 last year but return eight defensive starters to turn things around this season for fifth-year coach Jebb Hatch.
The defensive effort starts up front where end-to-end, where senior Colby Teel (6-3, 175), senior Jasper Birkestrand (5-10, 165), junior Daulton Kuehn (5-11, 230) and senior Caden Bradley (6-3, 235) return.
Also back are linebackers Lucas Epperson (5-5, 160, senior) and Braiden Schroeder (6-1, 190, junior) and defensive backs Gage Fries (6-1, 185, Sr.) and Carter Harsin (5-11, 170, Jr.).
Epperson was the leading tackler last eyar with 75 stops.
In addition, several of the starters are two-way players.
Fries led the offense, rushing for 669 yards in seven games.
And Harsin rushed for 329 yards and passed for 297.
Volleyball
Minden’s girls fought through an 11-22 season in 2020, a learning experience for a number of young players who return this season with hopes of turning those numbers around.
Six starters are back for the Whippets and coach Julie Ratka.
The list includes senior outside hitters Maylee Kamery (5-11) and Brianna Kuehn (5-7) and junior setter Halle Space (5-4), junior libero Bailey Rogers (5-5), junior setter/defensive specialist Keitan Beinhoff (5-4) and junior middle hitter Sloane Beck (5-8).
Kamery and Beck were the Whippets’ top two hitters last year with 169 and 130 kills, respectively.
Rogers led the team with 420 digs and 48 ace serves.