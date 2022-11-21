2-a-Days: Bertrand teams hoping for improvement in wither sports

BERTRAND — The Bertrand Vikings have every reason to believe they can climb over the .500 mark.

The Vikings were 12-13 last year but return three of their top five players from last year.

Six-6 senior Chonsey Bieker returns after averaging 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.

Five-nine senior Lathan Fitzgerald was Bertrand’s second-leading scorer last year, netting nine points per game.

Six-foot-one senior Owen Kaps put 6.8 points 4.9 rebounds per game. He also led the team in steals, swiping the ball nearly three times per game.

Other returning lettermen are 6-1 senior Adan Gonzalez, 5-9 forward Reece Vinzant, 5-10 guard Dawson Newcomb and 6-1 forward Marcus Hernandez.

With Bieker’s 6-5 frame and long arms, Bertrand continues to be one of the taller teams in the region.

Girls Basketball

The Bertrand girls basketball team will have a new look on and off the floor this year.

First-year coach Kelsey Cole takes over on the bench after a successful career with the UNK women’s basketball team. She takes over a team that returns two starters from last year’s 2-26 team.

Kaylee Dodson, a 5-10 senior guard/forward, averaged 2.7 points per game. Aislinn Kidder, a 5-6 sophomore, started as a freshman, averaging 3.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Other returning veterans are 5-6 senior Leah Schutz, 5-10 junior Libby Kugler, 5-6 sophomore Brooklyn Evans, 5-6 sophomore Katelyn Evans, 5-6 sophomore Logan Schutz and 6-foot sophomore Emma Brown.

“We have a small, young group of girls but they are eager to learn and are super competitive,” Cole said. “They work hard and want to do well.”

Wrestling

The Loomis/Bertrand Wolfkings battled through youth and inexperience last season, leading to a year without a state qualifier.

However, the good news is that everyone returns and the team has added several freshman, some who have solid experience at the youth level.

Several of those freshmen are penciled into the Wolfkings’ starting lineup, according to coach Dustin Freeman, who is beginning his 15th year as the team’s head coach.

With the freshman influx, Freeland said Loomis/Bertrand will have one of its largest teams in quite a few years.

“The team will have a mix of experience levels. “The increased numbers will hopefully lead to a competitive room where individuals push each other, which makes the whole team stonger,” Freeland said. “Being able to get to the proper weight classes to fill out the team roster will be something that could help the Wolfkings be more competitive as a team.”

The roster includes nine lettermen from last season, led by junior Clay Bohr (145 pounds), who was 25-12. Junior Gabe Bojorquez (152/160) picked up 17 wins.

Others with varsity experience are: sophomore Carter Horner (113/120), sophomore Elkin Reyes (120/126), junior Jorge Morales (138-145), sophomore Justin Seybold (145/152), junior Tryston Edwards (160/170), sophomore Kash Schoff (220), and junior Riggin Ludeke (285).