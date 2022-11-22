2-a-days: Axtell teams looking to move up in the standings

AXTELL — It’s a mixed bag for the Axtell Wildcats girls basketball team.

The Wildcats return four of five starters from last year’s 12-11 team and hope to crack into the upper echelon of the Fort Kearny Conference.

However, the one starter they lost was last year’s second-leading scorer Jesse Bertrand.

At the top of the list of returning starters is senior Lexie Eckhoff, a first-team All-FKC player who averaged 11.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Other returning starters are junior Ellie Johnson, who averaged six points and six rebounds per game; senior Kassidy Halvorsen, who averaged 4.0 points per game; and senior Hannah Lienemann, who averaged two points per game.

Other letterwinners are seniors Megan Kindschuh and Angela Snell.

“Our squad is an athletic group with lots of varsity experience,” third-year coach Brian Hubbert said. “We want to hang our hats on defense, which will help us create on the offensive end.,”

While Hubbert expects the FKC will have its share of quality teams, “our goal is to be competing with them for a chance at a top-three conference finish come tournament time.”

Boys basketball

Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs enters his 11th year with the Wildcats, and 17th year overall, looking to do a little retooling.

“We lost our two leading scorers and rebounders from last year, however, we have a lot of depth and several players with potential,” he said.

The Wildcats return two starters, Carson Lindau and Cooper Miller, from last year’s 10-13 team. Lindau, a 5-10 junior, averaged 10 points per game while Miller, a 5-10 senior, netted six points per game.

Other returning lettermen are are 6-2 senior Tyler Stoddard, 6-4 senior Ethan Morgan, 6-0 senior Zach Arner, 5-9 junior Keaton Cole, 5-10 sophomore Jake Halverson and 5-8 sophomore Elijah Bergstrom.

Boys wrestling

Two state qualifiers, including sixth-place medalist Taaron Lavicky, return for the Axtell wrestling team that went 4-2-1 in duals last season. With six other lettermen in the fold, the Wildcats are hoping for bigger and better things this winter.

“The majority of our team spent the offseason and summer working on improving their strength and getting mat time through various different camps and wrestling opportunities,” fifth-year coach Justin Swedburg said. “If we can spread people out into separate weight classes, stay healthy and improve continuously throughout the season we should field a competitive Class D wrestling team and have an exciting season.

Lavicky compiled a 47-8 record last year as a sophomore, winning the conference championship and qualifying for the state meet for the second time. He already has 81 career wins.

Ashton Hawkins, the only senior on the team this year, also was a state qualifier at 195 pounds. He claimed a district championship.

Other returning lettermen are junior Ashton Kring (113 pounds), sophomores Luc Lopez (132), Dom DeJonge (138), Caleb Kindschuh (160), Preson LeClair (182) and Jon Lammers (220).

As a team, Axtell finished in 11th place at the state tournament last season, the team’s best finish since 2003. Jacob Fox, who has graduated, was the Class D 126 lb. State Champion last year and is the first boys state champion from Axtell since 2004.

Girls wrestling

Haleigh Cunningham will be the new Axtell girls wrestling coach this season which is still a fledgling program with hopes of growing as the season nears.