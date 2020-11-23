2-A-Days: Axtell hoping to defend Fort Kearny Conferenceboys basketball title

The Wildcats do, however, return eight players from last year.

Junior Jesse Bertrand averaged 7.5 points and nearly two steals per game last year. Senior Jacey Smidt averaged 4.6 points per game. They were the second- and third-leading scorers on last year’s team.

Other returning letterwinners are seniors Abby Snell, Jayden Robinson, Paige Lindau and Amanda Cline, and sophomores Trinity Houchin and Lexi Eckhoff.

“We bring back a strong group of upperclassmen with varsity experience and will lean on them to lead the team,” Hubbert said. “In addition, several younger girls are expected to contribute throughout the season.”

Wrestling

The Axtell wrestling team has several reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming season.

The Wildcats return two state qualifiers from last year and a handful of returning starters who are coming off good seasons.

Junior Jacob Fox (24-12), a two-time state qualifier, was one win from earning a medal at last year’s state tournament at 113 pounds. Senior Kaleb Senff (30-24) is a two-time state champion.