2-A-Days: Axtell hoping to defend Fort Kearny Conferenceboys basketball title

AXTELL — The Axtell boys basketball team put together a memorable season last year.
The Wildcats sent their seniors off with a Fort Kearny Conference Tournament championship, a subdistrict tournament championship and a Class D1 No. 8 ranking from the Omaha World-Herald.
But a district final loss to Paxton prevented the Wildcats (18-6) from playing at the state tournament.
Two starters, junior guard Brennan Runge and junior Calvin Johnson return along with four other lettermen.
Runge was a second-team All-Fort Kearny Conference selection who averaged 15 points per game. Johnson averaged nearly seven points per game.
Other returning lettermen are senior guard Jaron Bergstrom, senior forward Dominique White, junior guard Gavend Cole and sophomore Cooper Miller.
Coach Brent Hinrichs said the Wildcats need to find players to step up and fill the spots vacated by last year’s seniors.
“We need to improve every week (and) work hard to play with good positioning,” he said.
Girls Basketball
Brian Hubbert takes over the reigns of the Axtell girls basketball team that went 8-14 last season and graduated four seniors.
The Wildcats do, however, return eight players from last year.
Junior Jesse Bertrand averaged 7.5 points and nearly two steals per game last year. Senior Jacey Smidt averaged 4.6 points per game. They were the second- and third-leading scorers on last year’s team.
Other returning letterwinners are seniors Abby Snell, Jayden Robinson, Paige Lindau and Amanda Cline, and sophomores Trinity Houchin and Lexi Eckhoff.
“We bring back a strong group of upperclassmen with varsity experience and will lean on them to lead the team,” Hubbert said. “In addition, several younger girls are expected to contribute throughout the season.”
Wrestling
The Axtell wrestling team has several reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming season.
The Wildcats return two state qualifiers from last year and a handful of returning starters who are coming off good seasons.
Junior Jacob Fox (24-12), a two-time state qualifier, was one win from earning a medal at last year’s state tournament at 113 pounds. Senior Kaleb Senff (30-24) is a two-time state champion.
Other returning varsity wrestlers are senior Joseph French (31-11) at 145 pounds, junior Quinn Bertrand (34-22) at 126 pounds and sophomore Ashton Hawkins (14-28) at 195 pounds. All three had their state tournament dreams ended in the “heartbreak round” at the district tournament.
In addition, senior heavyweight Aaron Skaggs returns after sitting out last year with an injury.
“The majority of our team spent the offseason and summer working on improving their strength and wrestling when able due to COVID-19,” third-year head coach Justin Swedburg said. “If we can spread people out into separate weight classes, stay healthy and improve continuously throughout the season we should field a competitive Class D wrestling team and have an exciting season.”
Axtell opens the season Dec. 3 hosting the Axtell Duals.
