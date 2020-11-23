2-A-Days: Amherst wrestling still loaded

AMHERST — Amherst wrestling keeps rolling along.
The Broncos took seventh place at the individual state tournament in Omaha and fifth in the state duals at Kearney last year — good for most teams, the Broncos’ wrestling community expects more this year.
Nine lettermen are back from last year’s team, including state champion Quentyn Frank (132 pounds), a junior.
Seniors Drew Bogard (195) and Jaxon Taubenheim (285) are returning state qualifiers.
Other returnees are Ian Hughes (113), Drew Freeze (120), Creyton Cumpston (120), Josh Klingelhoefer (138), Jakob Gresham (152), Sam Hollander (160) and Riley Gallaway (130).
Boys Basketball
Amherst coach Eric Rippen believes this season, his third at the helm of the Broncos, will be a fun one.
Eight lettermen return from last year’s team that went 17-7 and lost in the district final.
“We lost some key players from last year’s team that will be tough to replace,” Rippen said. “But we have some incoming freshman who I believe will step in right away and play for us. We also have some sophomores who I am looking for to step up more into a varsity role and play some big minutes.”
The returning lettermen are 6-2 senior forward Tanner Thomsen, 6-1 senior guard Kalon Rohde, 6-2 sophomore guard Scout Simmons, 6-3 senior center Coleton Vavra, 5-11 senior guard Riley Adelung, 5-11 junior guard Ethan Eloe and 5-11 sophomore Reilly Fisher.
Thomsen averaged 11 points per game last season while Rohde chipped in 9.4.
“We will be led by our two seniors, Tanner Thomsen and Kalon Rohde, who have been key players for us in years past. They will need to step up and be leaders for this team and help the younger kids,” Rippen said. “We made it to the sub-state game last year and that was a great experience for the team. I’m hoping we can make it back to that game and have another chance to get down to Lincoln.”
Girls Basketball
Brandon Rohr takes over the Broncos girls basketball team that won one game last year. However, four of last year’s top four scorers are back.
Junior Tenley Hadwiger was the leading scorer and rebounder on last year’s team, averaging eight points and six rebounds per game.
Other returning regulars are seniors Taryn Miller and Maci Stokebrand and junior Hannah Adam.
The Broncos are coming off their most successful volleyball season and hope the excitement and momentum from that carries over into the basketball season.
