2-A-Days: Amherst wrestling still loaded

“We will be led by our two seniors, Tanner Thomsen and Kalon Rohde, who have been key players for us in years past. They will need to step up and be leaders for this team and help the younger kids,” Rippen said. “We made it to the sub-state game last year and that was a great experience for the team. I’m hoping we can make it back to that game and have another chance to get down to Lincoln.”