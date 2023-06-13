KEARNEY— In front of a packed crowd on Memorial Field's Fan Appreciation Night, Kearney Runza fell in the final innings in its 4-3 loss to Hastings Five Points Bank.

Hastings had the early advantage, getting hits in its first two at bats. Evan Rust led off with a single, and Cameron Brumbaugh curled a double inside the line to score Rust.

Elijah Johnson singled home Brumbaugh, and Hastings took an early 2-0 lead.

"They came out and got up on us," Kearney head coach Brad Archer said. "To our kids credit they came and battled back. It was a well-pitched game from both pitchers and they just happened to make a couple more plays than we did,"

Creighton Jacobitz got the start and the win for Hastings, defeating Kearney Runza for the second time this summer.

Jacboitz shut down the Kearney side early, allowing one hit in the first four innings. In the win, he struck out seven and walked only one.

"He's able to throw his breaking stuff in fastball counts and it really keeps the hitter off-balance," Archer said

Bryce Andersen delivered a strong performance on the hill for Kearney. He went 6.2 innings, throwing 62 strikes on 101 pitches, striking out four and walking two.

"He's been very consistent for us," Archer said. "When we send him out on the mound our entire team thinks we're going to win,"

Hastings added a run in the top of the fourth, before Kearney stormed back to tie it in the bottom of the fifth.

Jacob Hansen and Garrison Burns both singled, putting two runners on with two outs.

Karter Lee then skyrocketed a triple over the outfielder's head in deep center, clearing the bases. Nolan Smith singled on a grounder up the middle, sending Lee to tie the game.

Hastings then put across the winner in the top of the sixth. Jaxen Gangwish hit a lead off single, and the team played small ball to get the run across.

"We didn't handle the first one but again that comes back to earlier in the game we had opportunities to score runs and we didn't do it," Archer said. "Our pitching has been really good the last few games."

A Chance Vertin bunt got through the defense, breaking past the gap with the fielders playing up.

Burns kept Kearney within striking distance, making an impressive play at shortstop to end the inning, making a diving stop with a quick throw to third for the out.

"He made a nice play on the ball that was hit hard in the hole," Archer said. "Also give credit to Kaleb Larsen he got back to third base and be there, because the only play was the force out at third."

The bats fell silent in the sixth and seventh. Jacobitz and Lucas Gabriel struck out the side in the final frame, sending Hastings home happy.

Kearney Runza moves to 8-9 on the year.