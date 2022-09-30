Grand Island spoils Kearney High's undefeated season

KEARNEY — Kearney High lost its first game of the season Friday night, with costly special teams play and a grueling ground game giving Grand Island the 28-21 victory.

“We got beat by a good football team tonight,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said.

Grand Island set the tone early with a grinding 17-play, 80-yard opening drive. The Islanders faced four third downs on the drive, and converted all of them.

The Islanders needed just three passes on the drive, netting two crucial completions. The first converted a third-and-7with a full-extension catch from Brendon Lange. The second came after a heavy dose of power running, where a rollout pass to Cole Thorne in the end zone ended the 7½-minute drive with the game’s opening score.

Kearney answered with an explosive drive of its own. Key chunk pass plays got the Bearcats past midfield and down to the Grand Island 36-yard-line. Kearney lost three yards on first down, leading Cool to dial up a deep shot. It worked perfectly, with Treyven Beckeman’s throw to Jack Dahlgren going for a 39-yard score as Dahlgren’s go-route slipped behind the defense.

The Bearcat defense then notched its first stop of the game, but with it came the first costly special teams error. On a line drive punt just past midfield, Kearney attempted to field it at the 10, but the ball bounced off the returner and into the arms of a sliding Reece McBride at the 13-yard line.

Three plays later, on a Wildcat keeper, Jace Chrisman went untouched into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.

Momentum appeared to slip for Kearney, with a Justyce Hostetler tackle for loss trapping Kearney in a second-and-17, but one play later Beckman’s bullet pass to Karter Lee jumped the Bearcats to near midfield. The Beckman-to-Lee connection continued to thrive on the drive that ended on a 19-yard jump-ball catch in the end zone to tie the game.

Grand Island punted it back to Kearney, where the Bearcats were unable to move the ball in a stalemate nearing halftime. However, another special teams error cost Kearney dearly.

The snap on the ensuing punt sailed high, and Grand Island was first to it, setting up shop on the Bearcats’ 28-yard line.

“You cannot have miscues on special teams and expect to win any high-ranked football games,” Cool said.

After a false start and stuffed tight end screen set up a second-and-18, Chrisman boosted the Islander offense with a sharp run up the middle to set up a third-and-short. Grand Island converted, and let the clock tick down as it approached the end zone.

Quarterback Cohen Evans found Thorne open in the corner of the end zone on a fade touchdown with eight seconds left, and the Islanders went into half on top 21-14.

Special teams errors plagued both sides at the start of the second half. Kearney shanked a punt but made up for it on defense by blocking a 35-yard Grand Island field goal attempt.

However, the punting woes continued as the next Kearney punt landed in its own territory. This time, the Islanders capitalized with Colton Marsh splitting the defense and breaking away on a 48-yard touchdown run, making it a 28-14 ballgame.

Grand Island continued to win the special teams battle. First it flipped the field with a punt from its own 23-yard line bouncing down to the Kearney 12-yard line, forcing the Bearcats to start at the 15. In its next punting situation, Grand Island called a fake from its own 32, with a direct snap to Hostetler surging past the first down mark.

However, the Bearcat defense held strong and got the ball back to its offense down two scores.

Kearney next hit its first big play of the half on a deep shot to Dahlgren down to the Islanders’ 14-yard line. On a fourth-and-six from the 10, Beckman found Ben Cumpston all alone on the left side after rolling out to his right, getting Kearney within a score with 3:13 remaining.

Grand Island got a key first down on the following drive’s opening play with a Chrisman run, allowing it to punt it back to Kearney with 50 seconds remaining after the drive stalled.

Kearney then was faced with 85 yards to go with 43 seconds and no timeouts. The Bearcats then ran out of time and Grand Island took home bragging rights in the cross-town rivalry.

“For us to be within striking distance at the end was pretty impressive,” Cool said. “Special team miscues, first half we couldn’t get off the field on third and long, third quarter we couldn’t move the ball. Those are the little things that add up, but we’ll lick our wounds and get better.”

Kearney has another tough task ahead, next going at Omaha Westside on Oct 7.