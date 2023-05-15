KEARNEY — The youngsters came through for the Kearney High golf team at Monday's A-2 District tournament at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

The Bearcats finished second to qualify for the state tournament next week in Norfolk. It's the 11th straight state meet appearance for the Bearcats as a team.

Kearney shot a four-player total of 313 to finish behind Omaha Westside (297) and ahead of Millard West (314). Other teams in the meet that failed to qualify for state were Millard South (327), Papillion-La Vista South (332), Lincoln North Star (416), Omaha Westview (419) and Omaha Bryan (NTS).

Omaha Westside's Jackson Benge, son of former Kearney High standout Amy Roux, claimed medalist honors for the day, shooting a 70. Teammate Porter Topp was second with a 73, followed by Kearney sophomore Owen Bartee who shot a 74.

Bearcat freshmen Koji Kitabatake (77) and Cooper Feddersen (79) followed. Kitabatake finished sixth and Feddersen, who just won a spot on the varsity in a playoff last week, was 12th.

"They came through in the clutch. Our 1 and 2 had a bit of a rough day out there today but that's the good thing about high school golf. ... A couple of our individuals struggled but the rest of the team picked them up," KHS coach Ryan Waters said.

Senior Perry Swarm and junior Dylan Dahlstedt, playing in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, posted 83s, but that was enough to get to state.

Consistency helped Bartee post his 3-over-par score. His round included a birdie to go with four bogeys.

"We call it an 'Owen Bartee round.' They're all over the place. He can have a couple of doubles and five birdies," Waters said. "He kind of steadied the ship today and shot really well. He had some nice putts for birdie and ended up with a nice score for us."

Kitabatake has "consistently been getting better," Waters said. "He shot even par at Awarii last week and now comes in and shoots a solid score for us today."

The Class A state tournament will be May 23-24 at the Norfolk Country Club.

KCHS, Amherst go 1-2 at Indianhead

KIMBALL — Kearney Catholic and Amherst earned a trip to the state tournament by finishing first and second at the C-5 District at Darrell Howitt Golf Course in Kimball.

The Stars packed all five golfers between third and eighth place to post a winning score of 312. Amherst was second at 332 and Mitchell was third at 350.

Mitchell's Cael Peters was the individual medalist, shooting a 72. Amherst's Austin Adelung was second, followed by Kearney Catholic's four scoring players: Landon Edeal (75), Tate Redinger (78), Nash Malone (79) and Quinten Hogeland (80). The Stars' fifth golfer Jackson Dunham, shot an 80 and finished in eighth place.

Amherst freshman Cope Smith finished in 10th place with an 82. Also for the Broncos, Scout Simmons shot an 83, Chase Korth a 92 and Kyler Jones a 99.

The Class C state golf tournament will be May 23-24 at Columbus.

Ravenna freshman qualifies as an individual

GRAND ISLAND — Ravenna freshman Gavin Reisbeck shot an 85 at Grand Island Indianhead Golf Course to qualify for the state meet at North Platte.

Reisbeck finished 10th at the D-1 District meet where the top three teams and all other individuals in the top 10 earn a trip to state.

Lawrence-Nelson won the team title with a 335, followed by Sandy Creek (358) and Elmwood-Murdock (364). Ravenna was seventh at 387.

Overton sweeps team, individual titles

CAMBRIDGE — Defending Class D state champion Overton started its title defense by sweeping the championships at the D-4 District tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cambridge.

Junior Braiden Fleischman shot an 80 to lead the Eagles, who posted a 330 team score to beat runner-up Loomis by 15 strokes.

Overton at Loomis players turned in the six best scores with Loomis' Tyson Essex shooting an 81, Gavin Norris an 81 and Wes Trompke at 84.

Kaden Lux shot an 82 for Overton to place fourth with Alexander Banzhaf posting an 83 for fifth place. Connor Shively rounded out Overton's score with an 85 to finish eighth.