OMAHA — Omaha's Kaitlyn Hanna and Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele will face-off in the Final of the 100th Women’s Match Play Championship after advancing through the Quarterfinals and Semifinals on Tuesday at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.

Thiele, who plays collegiately for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, needed 22 holes to defeat Cecilia Arndt of Columbus in the quarterfinals, then beat University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Allison Comer 6 and 5 in the semifinals.

Comer defeated Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff, 2 and 1, in her quarterfinal match.

Thiele is back in the championship final for a second straight year, while Hanna is there for the first time.

Hanna won the 2019 Nebraska Girls' Amateur and the 2022 Nebraska Girls' Match Play. Thiele is looking to break through for her first NebGolf title and join her three sisters (Haley, Hannah and Lauren), who hold multiple titles.

Hanna, who now plays at the University of Iowa, and Thiele will face-off in the 100th Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship today.