Registration underway for junior +1 golf tourney at Elks Country Golf

Trius plans junior +1 golf tourney Oct. 10

KEARNEY — Trius Federal Credit Union will host a junior +1 golf tournament Oct. 10 at the Elks Country Golf Course near Kearney.

As part of Credit Unions for Kids, TFCU organizes a variety of fundraising events that benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

This year TFCU is partnering with Elks Country Golf and CO-OP Miracle Match to raise funds for Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. The format will be a two-player, nine-hole scramble with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Registration deadline is Oct. 8 and the entry fee is $50 per two-person team. Teams may include one junior and one adult, two juniors or two adults, (juniors aged 18 and under). For more information or to register, contact TFCU at 308-237-6345, email marketing@triusfcu.com or go to triusfcu.com/Community/Philanthropy/FootGolf.

There will be prizes for first, second and third places along with flag prizes and drawings.