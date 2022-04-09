 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poor weather practice pays off for Kearney High golfers

Cole Fedderson

Cole Fedderson led the Bearcats, shooting a 76 and placing third.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Practice might have made the difference for the Kearney High golf team.

The Bearcats went out Wednesday and Thursday, when the north wind was howling, to practice some tough shots as well as chips and putts at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

On Friday, the Bearcats showed 15 other teams how it’s done, coming out on top at the Kearney High Invitational.

“Trying to get used to 60 mph winds for two days made 30 mph winds more tolerable and manageable,” KHS coach Ryan Waters said.

Four of the five Bearcats’ varsity players and one junior varsity player finished in the Top 15 on a day where a brisk, biting, cold wind wreaked havoc with most players’ games.

“For everyone out there it was just a grind. That wind was constant,” Water said. “Those long holes, like 2 and 12, going dead into it, it wasn’t exactly fun, but they took advantage of the ones where the wind was at their back.”

As a team, Kearney shot a four-player total of 321. Grand Island was second at 324, followed by Fremont at 328.

Grand Island’s Marcus Holling was the individual medalist, posting a 2-over-par 74 to edge Hastings’ Brayden Schram by one stroke.

Cole Fedderson led the Bearcats, shooting a 76 and placing third. Perry Swarm was next for the varsity with an 80 to place eighth. Cole Schroer was 11th with an 82 and Dylan Dahlstedt was 14 at 83.

Freshman Owen Bartee, playing on the Kearney junior varsity shot a 78 to place fifth.

“Overall, we played pretty well. We had a few holes that were hiccups but they bounced back from that,” Waters said.

Kearney plays Monday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at the Norfolk Country Club.

n KHS Invitational

At Meadowlark Hills

Team Scores — 1, Kearney High 321. 2, Grand Island 324. 3, Fremont 328. 4, York 341. 5, Minden 356. 6, Norfolk 357. 6, KHS JV 357. 8, Columbus 363. 8, McCook 363. 10, LSW 365. 11, North Platte 369. 12, KHS Reserve 386. 13, Cozad 390. 14, Holdrege 401. 15, Hastings 406. 16, Lexington 435.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Marcus Holling. GI, 74. 2, Brayden Schram, HAS, 75. 3, Cole Fedderson, KHS, 76. 4, Carson Vecera, FRE, 77. 5, Owen Bartee, KHS JV, 78. 6, Preston Vilai, GI, 79. 7, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 80. 8, Perry Swarm, KHS, 80. 9, Ryan Seevers, Y, 80. 10, Alex Riessen, FRE, 82. 11, Cole Schroer, KHS, 82. 12, Tyler Show, FRE, 83. 13, Evan Smith, MIN, 83. 14, Dylan Dahlstedt, KHS, 83. 15, Henry Kosmicki, GI, 85.

