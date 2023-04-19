Overton delivered a spectacular team performance, winning the Alma Golf Invite by nine strokes over Loomis.

The Eagles scored a 333, topping the 14-team field, with the Wolves finishing with a solid 342.

Loomis had the top individual finisher with Tyson Essex scoring a 77, the only sub-80 score of the day.

Overton's Braden Fleischman finished second, scoring 80 on the day.

Fleischman had two Overton teammates join him in the top ten. Kaden Lux's 82 tied him for fourth, Connor Shively's 84 tied him for ninth, with a group including Loomis' Wes Trompke.

Axtell, Pleasanton, Bertrand and Wilcox-Hildreth finished 9-12 respectively.