When the Overton Eagles finished celebrating their Class D state golf championship last year, they realized something would be different this year.

"It feels like the target's on us this year," Overton coach brian Fleischman said.

The Eagles return all five players from last year's state championship team and will defend their title Tuesday and Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course south of North Platte.

"The boys have had a successful year and played consistently all season long. The message I've had all year is just go out and play and have fun ... rest will take care of itself."

The key for the Eagles has been their consistency. When Fleischman turned in his players' average before the district tournament, all were between 80 and 85, and his top two players have lowered their average since then.

"We ended last year with consistent scores we have really carried that over to this season," Fleischman said.

Junior Braden Fleischman, the coach's son, has posted Overton's lowest scores except for a couple meets where senior Kaden Lux a=has been the low man.

Senior Connor Shively and junior Alex Banzhaf have been in the lineup with Lux and Fleischman for the past three years.

Rounding out the lineup is Coach Fleischman's other son, Brody, who is in his second season and is "really improving," according to his father.

The Fleischman's live just north of the Overton golf course. Lux lives across the road and Shively lives across the course.

Banzhalf is a frequent visitor, so all five spend much of their free time on the course.

"Competition has been high in practice," Coach Fleischman said. "This group goes out and does it. They know that's what's going to make them better."

Competition at state is expected to be high, too. Pender, last year's third-place team, also returns all five golfers from last year and they've posted low scores throughout the year.

"They're the one we're watching," Coach Fleischman said.

Overton's Fort Kearny Conference rival, Loomis has been improving throughout the year and Lawrence/Nelson looks formidable.

While those are the favorites, Fleischman said, "That doesn't mean someone else can't come up and shoot a good score and surprise everyone."

And yes, they are all focused on Overton.

"If they're feeling the pressure, they're not letting me know it," Fleischman said.

Amherst is another FKC team that has battled, and occasionally beaten, Overton. The Broncos have qualified for the Class C state tournament in Columbus, along with Kearney Catholic.

The Stars, who were fourth at last year's state tournament dominated the district, placing all five golfers in the top eight. All five shot between 75 and 80.

That wasn't a surprise as the Stars have had a tag team throughout the year of leaders shooting low scores.

Seniors Landon Edeal and Quinten Hogeland and sophomore Jackson Dunham are back from last year's fourth-place team. Sophomore Tate Redinger and freshman Nash Malone are the newcomers but both broke 80 at the district.

Amherst, which tied for sixth last year, returns three players, including junior Austin Adelung, who was second at the district meet.

In Class A, Kearney High will travel to Norfolk, a course the Bearcats are very familiar with, having played in the Norfolk Invitational and Heartland Athletic Conference Tournaments at the Norfolk Country Club.

That familiarity should help, but coach Ryan Waters said consistency will be the key.

The Bearcats have gone through the year having two or three players put up good scores and are hoping for a tournament where everyone is on their 'A' game.

"Right now in differential, I think we're eighth in state," Waters said. "If we all put it together, ... if we can get that fourth (player) in there, realistically we can get as close as four or five."

Kearney has qualified for every state tournament since 2012 but has never finished higher than a fifth-place tie.

This year, the Bearcats have gone back-and-forth with some of the teams that are ranked higher. Those are the teams Waters hopes Kearney can rise above.

"It depends on who can put two solid days together back-to-back," he said.