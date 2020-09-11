Minden girls sweep individual, team titles at Awarii Challenge

KEARNEY — Minden swept the team and individual championships at the Kearney Catholic Awarii Challenge played Thursday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
The Whippets’ Kendall Colby was the individual medalist, shooting a 79 to edge Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messere by a stroke. Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon finished third with an 86.
In the team race, Minden posted a 380 score while GICC shot a 393. Kearney Catholic was third with a 423.
For the Stars, Morgan Scheckler shot a 98 to finish 10th and Taylor McGuire posted a 102 to place 13th.
Also for the Stars, Madie Waggoner shot a 107, Sophia Hayes a 116 and Mia Homan a 120.
- KCHS Awarii Challenge
Team Scores
1, Minden 380. 2, GICC 393. 3, Kearney Catholic 423. 4, Holdrege 431. 5, Ravenna 443. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 455. 7, Arcadia/Loup City 491. 8, Gibbon 492.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Kendall Colby, MIN, 79. 2, Angela Messere, GICC, 80. 3, Sarah McKeon, RAV, 86. 4, Kelsey Essex, DT, 89. 5, Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, 91. 6, Ella Jacobson, HOL, 92. 7, Chloe Besler, Cambridge, 93. 8, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 95. 6, Callie Whitten, MIN, 96. 10, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 98. 11, Kaylee Smith, MIN, 99. 12, Sydney O’Dey, Adams Central, 101. 13, Taylor McGuire, KC, 102. 14, Sydney Rainforth, DT, 105. 15, Colbee Land, MIN, 106.
Bearcats middle of the pack
LINCOLN — Kearney finished seventh in the 12-team Lincoln Southeast Invitational played Thursday at Holmes Park Golf Course in Lincoln.
Millard North shot a 331 to win the team trophy with Lincoln Southwest second at 338.
Kearney shot a 362 team score, finishing two strokes behind Elkhorn South and seven strokes away from fifth-place Lincoln Pius X.
The Thunderbolts’ Nicole Kolbas was the individual medalist, shooting a 72, while two-time state champion Kaitlyn Hanna was second with a 74.
Kearney’s Betsey Lewis shot an 84, missing a top-10 medal by one stroke.
Bearcats Hannah Lydiatt and Sydney Petersen posted scores of 92 with Eve Edwards shooting a 94. Alexa Mahalek checked in with a 103.
- Lincoln SE Invitational
Team Scores
1, Millard North 331. 2, Lincoln Southwest 338. 3, Lincoln East 348. 4, Omaha Westside 351. 5, Lincoln Pius X 355. 6, Elkhorn South 360. 7, Kearney 362. 8, Elkhorn North 362. 9, Omaha Marian 365. 10, Lincoln Southeast 367. 11, Papillion-La Vista 369. 12, Millard West 383.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 72. 2, Kaitlyn Hanna, OW, 74. 3, Julia Karmazin, EN, 75. 4, Emily Karmazin, EN, 77. 5, Katie Ruge, MN, 77. 6, Ansley Sothan, LSE, 78. 7, Malainey Wiemers, MN, 80. 8, Neely Adler, LSW, 80. 9, Adaila Maiyo, LSE, 81. 10, Katilyn Dumler, LE, 83.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!