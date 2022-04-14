Long time Kearney Public educator becomes Kearney High's new head girls golf coach

KEARNEY - Carrie Johnson has been hired as the Kearney High School head girls golf coach to replace JD Carson who is taking over the head girls basketball position for the Bearcats.

Johnson was a state tournament varsity golfer all four years at Wahoo High School and lettered all four years on the Hastings College golf team and competed at Nationals.

“I am excited to bring my passion and love for golf to the next generation of girls’ golfers," Johnson said in a KHS news release. "Competitive golf has been such an important part of my life… providing me with some of my fondest memories. I hope that I can offer the same kind of experience to our future Bearcat golf teams at KHS while upholding the strong tradition of Kearney High golf.”

Johnson is an established and successful educator for the KPS school district and a respected member of the Kearney community.

KHS assistant principal/activities director, Ryan Hogue, said Johnson brings a tremendous amount of playing experience, commitment, and passion for the game of golf to the girls golf program.

“Her successful playing experience at both the high school and college levels, as well as her local connections to the golfing community, will help her establish an immediate rapport with her players and our local courses that we rely on to develop our players," he said.

Johnson has taught for KPS for the last 20 years, and currently teaches third grade at Windy Hills Elementary. She has also taught special education, fourth grade, and fifth grade at Emerson Elementary School for 12 years.

Prior to teaching in KPS, she taught in Omaha Public Schools and Hastings Public Schools. Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Hastings College.