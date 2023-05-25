Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kearney High finished sixth in Class A at the Nebraska High School Golf Championships.

The Bearcats shot a 320 on Wednesday to finish with a two-day score of 630 at the Norfolk Country Club.

Omaha Westside won the tournament with a 572 total with Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southeast tying for second at 591.

Lincoln East (611) took fourth with Gretna edging Kearney by one stroke to place fifth.

For the Bearcats, Perry Swarm tied for tenth, shooting a two-day total of 147. He was 1-under-par on Tuesday, then posted a 76 on Wednesday.

Porter Topp of Omaha Westside was the individual medalist, shooting a 6-under-par score of 138. Teammate Trevor Gutschewski was one stroke back with another Westside player, Jackson Bench, tied for third at 142.

Rounding out the Kearney High scores, Dylan Dahlstedt carded a 158 (80-78), Owen Bartee shot a 159 (80-79), Koji Kitabatake posted a 166 (84-82) and Cooper Feddersen came in with a 181 (92-89).

Overton finishes second in Class D, Loomis third The defending state champion Overton Eagles couldn’t catch Pender in the Class D state tournament at North Platte.

The Eagles, who trailed by nine after Tuesday’s first round, finished 11 strokes behind the Dragons, who shot 319-322 for a 641 total.

Loomis moved up to take third place, shooting a 677 score to finish 27 strokes in back of Overton.

Individually, Overton’s Braden Fleischman finished seventh, posting rounds of 82 and 76 for a 158 total. Teammate Kaden Lux (82-78 — 160) finished in a tie for eighth place with Loomis’ Wes Trompke (80-80 — 160).

Connor Shively gave Overton three medalists as he tied for 11th (80-84 — 164) and Loomis’ Tyson Essex finished in a tie for 13th (86-79 — 165).

Also for Overton, Brody Fleischman came in with a 191 (84-87) and Alex Banzhaf shot 192 (86-86).

Rounding out Loomis’ scores were Gavin Norris (93-80 — 173), Houston Billeter (87-92 — 179) and Zach Rademaker (98-103 — 201).