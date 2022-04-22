Kearney High's Feddersen shoots even-par at Columbus invite

COLUMBUS — Kearney High finished fifth at the Columbus Invitational Thursday.

The Bercats shot a 320 team score and finished only three strokes behind third place. Omaha Westside won the meet with a 203 score, beating Lincoln Southeast by 10 strokes.

Cole Feddersen led the Bearcats, tying for third place with an even-par 72.

Owen Bartee with an 82 and Cole Schroer, Dylan Dahlstedt and Perry Swarm posted 83s to round out the Kearney High team score.

COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL

Team Scores — 1, Omaha Westside 293. 2, Lincoln Southeast 303. 3, Lincoln East 317. 4, Grand Island 318. 5, Kearney 320. 6, Fremont 328. 7, Lincoln Southwest 339. 8, Norfolk 340. 9, Columbus 343. 10, Papillion-La Vista South 349. 11, Papillion-La Vista 356. 12, Lincoln Northeast 364. 13, Lincoln North Star 371. 14, Hastings 375. 15, Lincoln High 404.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Jack Davis, OW, 70. 2, Brayden Schram, HAS, 71. 3T, Cole Feddersen, KHS, 72. 3T, Thomas Bryson, LSE, 72. 5T, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 73. 5T, Porter Topp, OW, 73. 7T, Jackson Mann, PLV, 75. 7T, Jared Lehechka, GI, 75. 7T, Kolby Brown, OW, 75. 7T, Gavin Gerch, LSE, 75. 7T, Jackson Benge, OW, 75. 12T, Tyler Show, FRE, 77. 12T, Mikil Foss, LH, 75. 14T, Carson Vecera, FRE, 78. 14T, Carson Kildow, LNS, 78. 14T, Owen Tucker, LSE, 78. 14T, Parker Bunting, LE, 78. 14T, Porter Nelson, LSE, 78. 14T, Will Topolski, LE, 78.

GOTHENBURG INVITATIONAL

Team Scores — 1, Ogallala 303. 2, Minden 330. 3T, Cozad 335. 3T, McCook 335. 5T, Broken Bow 353. 5T, Sidney 353. 7, Northwest 354. 8, North Platte 356. 9, Gothenburg 363. 10, Holdrege 368. 11, Lexington 389. 12, Gothenburg JV, 413. 13, Bellevue East 418.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Corbin Murphy, OG, 73. 2, Luke Hiltibrand, OG, 73. 3, Caleb Castillo, OG, 75. 4, John Beier, SID, 78. 5, Kaden Broeker, HOL, 78. 6, Paul Cole, COZ, 79. 7, Hayden Russman, COZ, 80. 8, Seth Hauserman, MIN, 80. 9, Hunter Hansen, MC, 80. 10, Evan Smith, MIN, 890. 11, Jake Hiltibrand, OG, 82. 12, Austin Harvey, BB, 83. 13, Kanyon Shada, NW, 83. 14, Reid Loop, MC, 83. 15, Zach Fausch, GINW, 83.