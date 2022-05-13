Kearney High wins Awarii Challenge golf tourney

HOLDREGE — Kearney High won the Awarii Challenge golf tournament Thursday, placing four in the top 12 to shoot a 322 and top an 18-team field.

The tournament, hosted by Minden, was played at the Holdrege Country Club due to course work at Awarri Dunes.

Aurora’s Cauy Walters was the medalist, shooting a 72. St. Paul’s Sam Wells was second with a 74 and Kearney High’s Cole Feddersen was third with a 77.

Also for the Bearcats, Cole Schroeder was eighth, Owen Bartee ninth and Perry Swarm 12th after all three posted scores of 81.

The Kearney Junior Varsity, led by Ethan Sundberg’s 83, fifnished fifth while Kearney Catholic was sixth.

AWARII CHALLENGE

At Holdrege Country Club

Team Scores — 1, Kearney High 322. 2, Aurora 331. 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 331. 4, Minden 339. 5, Kearney High JV 350. 6, Kearney Catholic 352. 7, Adams Central 353. 8, Hastings 359. 9, North Platte 364. 10, Wood River 367. 11, Holdrege 367. 12, St. Paul 371. 13, Broken Bow 373. 14, GICC 384. 15, Minden JV 398. 16, Lexington 414. 17, Centura 414. 18, Ravenna 432.

Top 15 Indivdiuals — 1, Cauy Walters, AUR, 72. 2, Sam Wells, SP, 74. 3, Cole Feddersen, KHS, 77. 4, Andrew Stock, DT, 78. 5, Ethan Smith, DT, 78. 6, Brayden Schram, HAS, 80. 7, Luke Borges, NP, 80. 8, Cole Schroer, KHS, 81. 9, Owen Bartee, KHS, 81. 10, Drew Knust, AUR, 81. 11, Evan Smith, MIN, 81. 12, Perry Swarm, KHS, 81. 13, Ethan Sundberg, KJV, 83. 14, Dylan Dahlstedt, KJV, 84. 15, Seth Hauserman, MIN, 84.