Kearney High places 3rd at district golf, sends one to state; area golf results

KEARNEY — Two Lincoln Southwest golfers broke 70 and the Silverhawks set a state record for the lowest district tournament score at the A-2 District golf meet played Monday at Awarii Dunes.

Kate Strickland shot a 67 and Neely Adler a 69 to help Southwest shoot a 293 team score that surpassed the North Platte score shot at Awarii Dunes in 2019.

Omaha Marian finished second, shooting a 321, and Kearney placed third, shooting a 355 to advance to the state tournament. This is the sixth time in the past seven years that Kearney has qualified for the state tournament.

“Overall, our team score ended up kind of right around our average or a little below it which, on our home course, we would expect,” KHS coach J.D. Carson said.

Senior Hannah Lydiatt led the Bearcats by shooting an 82 to place eighth.

“Hannah has really had some good rounds and really, for the most part, smooth rounds with a lot of bogeys and pars and very few what we would call mistakes that lead to doubles or bigger numbers,” Carson said.

Sydney Peterson finished just out of the Top 10, shooting an 87 followed by Olivia James with an 89, Alexa Mahalek with a 97 and Addi Peterson with 108.